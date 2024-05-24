Kaetram v2.0.3a

The following is a minor patch for v2.0.3, it contains a fixes for annoying little bugs during gameplay.
- Added shovel to the starter shop.
- Fixes stacking issues with mining.
- Fixes name colours and guilds not synchronizing properly.
- Fixes store interface selecting the wrong item.
- Fixed client not letting the player know to update.
- Fixes trading-related message colour.
- Fixes mobs vanishing if walking too far away from their spawn point.
- Fixes email field allowing empty spaces.
- Fixes player leaving guild message not showing username.
- Fixes joystick bouncing around upon login.
- Fixes some minor redundancies in pathing.
- Fixes some minor UI alignment issues
- Attempted fix at stuttering w/ lighting system.
- Resource outline disappears upon shaking, giving the intended effect.
- Minor sprite fixes for mobs and some swords.
Changed files in this update