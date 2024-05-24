 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Kaetram update for 24 May 2024

Kaetram v2.0.3a

Share · View all patches · Build 14486762 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 19:13:17 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following is a minor patch for v2.0.3, it contains a fixes for annoying little bugs during gameplay.

  • Added shovel to the starter shop.
  • Fixes stacking issues with mining.
  • Fixes name colours and guilds not synchronizing properly.
  • Fixes store interface selecting the wrong item.
  • Fixed client not letting the player know to update.
  • Fixes trading-related message colour.
  • Fixes mobs vanishing if walking too far away from their spawn point.
  • Fixes email field allowing empty spaces.
  • Fixes player leaving guild message not showing username.
  • Fixes joystick bouncing around upon login.
  • Fixes some minor redundancies in pathing.
  • Fixes some minor UI alignment issues
  • Attempted fix at stuttering w/ lighting system.
  • Resource outline disappears upon shaking, giving the intended effect.
  • Minor sprite fixes for mobs and some swords.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2716121
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2716122
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2716123
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link