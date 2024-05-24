Patch 0.20.6

This patch includes updates to the fishing game mechanics, some new media features, and several bug fixes. The 0.21.0 content update will be released next week.
• Added custom music radio channel
• Added remote TV functionality
• Added additional TV controls
• Added missing microwave to residence
• Revised fishing game mechanics and UI
• Revised savings account variable interest rate
• Revised some vehicle handling properties
• Fixed retail store name text sometimes appearing scrambled
• Fixed some input remapping issues
• Fixed furniture placement beyond limit
• Fixed an issue with incorrect day sometimes appearing
• Fixed some missing UI audio feedback
• Fixed some UI scaling issues
• Fixed some incorrect player and vehicle spawn positions
• Fixed retail rentals not drawing from business account
• Fixed an issue with moved-in NPC blocking doorway
• Fixed some issues with Social app messaging
• Fixed some issues with bartending interaction
• Fixed vehicles sometimes emitting tire smoke when parked
• Fixed vehicle engines sometimes running when parked
• Fixed some vehicle brake components detaching when idle
• Fixed several issues with terrain clipping through roads
• Fixed lag when selecting music player track
• Fixed various minor issues with media players
