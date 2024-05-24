Patch 0.20.6

This patch includes updates to the fishing game mechanics, some new media features, and several bug fixes. The 0.21.0 content update will be released next week.

• Added custom music radio channel

• Added remote TV functionality

• Added additional TV controls

• Added missing microwave to residence

• Revised fishing game mechanics and UI

• Revised savings account variable interest rate

• Revised some vehicle handling properties

• Fixed retail store name text sometimes appearing scrambled

• Fixed some input remapping issues

• Fixed furniture placement beyond limit

• Fixed an issue with incorrect day sometimes appearing

• Fixed some missing UI audio feedback

• Fixed some UI scaling issues

• Fixed some incorrect player and vehicle spawn positions

• Fixed retail rentals not drawing from business account

• Fixed an issue with moved-in NPC blocking doorway

• Fixed some issues with Social app messaging

• Fixed some issues with bartending interaction

• Fixed vehicles sometimes emitting tire smoke when parked

• Fixed vehicle engines sometimes running when parked

• Fixed some vehicle brake components detaching when idle

• Fixed several issues with terrain clipping through roads

• Fixed lag when selecting music player track

• Fixed various minor issues with media players