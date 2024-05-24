 Skip to content

Denizen update for 24 May 2024

Patch 0.20.6

Patch 0.20.6 · Last edited 24 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch includes updates to the fishing game mechanics, some new media features, and several bug fixes. The 0.21.0 content update will be released next week.

• Added custom music radio channel
• Added remote TV functionality
• Added additional TV controls
• Added missing microwave to residence
• Revised fishing game mechanics and UI
• Revised savings account variable interest rate
• Revised some vehicle handling properties
• Fixed retail store name text sometimes appearing scrambled
• Fixed some input remapping issues
• Fixed furniture placement beyond limit
• Fixed an issue with incorrect day sometimes appearing
• Fixed some missing UI audio feedback
• Fixed some UI scaling issues
• Fixed some incorrect player and vehicle spawn positions
• Fixed retail rentals not drawing from business account
• Fixed an issue with moved-in NPC blocking doorway
• Fixed some issues with Social app messaging
• Fixed some issues with bartending interaction
• Fixed vehicles sometimes emitting tire smoke when parked
• Fixed vehicle engines sometimes running when parked
• Fixed some vehicle brake components detaching when idle
• Fixed several issues with terrain clipping through roads
• Fixed lag when selecting music player track
• Fixed various minor issues with media players

