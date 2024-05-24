Update: v0.1.8.3 Hotfix 1

**
Changelog
**
**
Game
**
New
- Added a new pleated skirt clothing item
- Added more primitives to studio
Updates
- Updated character base mesh
- Vastly improved clothing fitting algorithm allowing realtime clothing fitting
- Increased width of scrollbars (suggested by the community)
- Dropdowns with left/right arrows now loop if the edges are reached (suggested by the community)
- Upon pausing, the settings panel becomes available
- Control panel and character object edit panel categories are now foldable in the Maker
- Studio objects opened/closed workspace states are now saved (suggested by the community)
Fixes
- Outline no longer breaks when AO is disabled
- Characters mouth no longer gets affected by unrelated blendshapes
- Characters breasts are no longer affected by legs blendshapes
- Characters left eyebrow is no longer partially inside the head
Known Issues
- Some clothing still has some clipping issues, these are being worked on for future updates
Notes
- Due to an update to the characters base mesh, some material indexes have changed so cards using modified materials saved on earlier versions might look different
Changed files in this update