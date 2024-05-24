Update Notes for May 24

-Working speed of the workers on the base fixed.

-Garage Level 2 Crafts fixed.

-Required EXP to level up resetting to level 1 after reloading fixed.

-Crafting 12 Gauge ammo and Bow added to Armory.

-Stone plank craft recipe is fixed.

-Chinese missing font characters added.

-Resolution and fullscreen mode settings fixed.

-Environment volume setting added. (Affects weather effects)

-Inventory hotkey fixed.

-Not loading chosen language on settings fixed.

-Missing materials from "Garage" added.