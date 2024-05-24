Update Notes for May 24

-Working speed of the workers on the base fixed.
-Garage Level 2 Crafts fixed.
-Required EXP to level up resetting to level 1 after reloading fixed.
-Crafting 12 Gauge ammo and Bow added to Armory.
-Stone plank craft recipe is fixed.
-Chinese missing font characters added.
-Resolution and fullscreen mode settings fixed.
-Environment volume setting added. (Affects weather effects)
-Inventory hotkey fixed.
-Not loading chosen language on settings fixed.
-Missing materials from "Garage" added.
