EGG update for 24 May 2024

Pre summer update + new drop system

24 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• Added new drop system.

  • Now you will get only 1 egg per hour.
  • There are different eggs that can drop and each of them have rarity.
  • There can drop common eggs/themes or a rare item.

