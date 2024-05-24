 Skip to content

S2ENGINE HD update for 24 May 2024

S2ENGINE HD 2024.0.2 OUT NOW

24 May 2024

  • BUGFIX: Zombies in zombie pack lock player forever.
  • NEW: Now spawner changes the random seed every time it is initialized, improving its randomness.
  • NEW: Spawner randomness now is also on spawning locations.
  • BUGFIX: ResetXform operation in model Editor doesn't reset tangent transforms causing wrong normalmap computations.
  • BUGFIX: Potential leak in the animations job.
  • NEW: Added new "RecomputeTangents" option in the EditVerts tab of the model editor.

Changed files in this update

Windows English S2ENGINE HD Content Depot 443971
Windows DLC 995560English Depot: Zombies for S2ENGINE HD (995560) Depot 995560
Windows DLC 2987820English Depot 2987820
