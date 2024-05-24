S2ENGINE HD 2024.0.2 OUT NOW

Release notes
- BUGFIX: Zombies in zombie pack lock player forever.
- NEW: Now spawner changes the random seed every time it is initialized, improving its randomness.
- NEW: Spawner randomness now is also on spawning locations.
- BUGFIX: ResetXform operation in model Editor doesn't reset tangent transforms causing wrong normalmap computations.
- BUGFIX: Potential leak in the animations job.
- NEW: Added new "RecomputeTangents" option in the EditVerts tab of the model editor.
Changed files in this update