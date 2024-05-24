Release 0.3.14.3

We have pushed the count of Market Items to over 40. A handful of them need to be found.
We hope this shows our energy in moving this game forward and towards a v1.0 release
Thank you for all of the feedback, testing, and bug reports.
Updates
- Added a ton more Market Items - We will be monitoring for balance
- Captain Stat Screen "i" has had a section to show available Hardpoints
- Settings UI Update
- Restore Defaults option added
- Toggle Buttons standardized
- More Tutorial localization
- More tooltips (localized as well)
Bugs
- Addressed an issue with trading in a ship and the new ship not having any fuel.
Changed files in this update