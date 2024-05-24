 Skip to content

Spaceport Trading Company update for 24 May 2024

Release 0.3.14.3

Release 0.3.14.3 · Last edited 24 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have pushed the count of Market Items to over 40. A handful of them need to be found.
We hope this shows our energy in moving this game forward and towards a v1.0 release
Thank you for all of the feedback, testing, and bug reports.

Updates

  • Added a ton more Market Items - We will be monitoring for balance
  • Captain Stat Screen "i" has had a section to show available Hardpoints
  • Settings UI Update
  • Restore Defaults option added
  • Toggle Buttons standardized
  • More Tutorial localization
  • More tooltips (localized as well)

Bugs

  • Addressed an issue with trading in a ship and the new ship not having any fuel.

