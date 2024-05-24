Release 0.3.14.3

We have pushed the count of Market Items to over 40. A handful of them need to be found.

We hope this shows our energy in moving this game forward and towards a v1.0 release

Thank you for all of the feedback, testing, and bug reports.

Updates

Added a ton more Market Items - We will be monitoring for balance

Captain Stat Screen "i" has had a section to show available Hardpoints

Settings UI Update

Restore Defaults option added

Toggle Buttons standardized

More Tutorial localization

More tooltips (localized as well)

Bugs