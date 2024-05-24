5/24 (Friday) Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 14486494 · Last edited 25 May 2024 – 00:33:08 UTC by Wendy

Hello Divers!

This hotfix is to address some of the issues that occurred after the update.

Please find the details below:

◈ Update Version:

Win: v1.0.2.1383

Mac OS: v1.0.2.430

◈ Update Content

Bug fixes

GODZILLA DLC

[Bug Fixes]

1) Missions

Fixed an issue that blocked progression during the Ebirah boss fight in certain situations

Resolved an intermittent issue where specific attack patterns of the Ebirah boss did not deal damage

Fixed an issue where the mission would fail even if the Mine still remains

2) Other

Improved audio of some sections

DAVE THE DIVER – Main Game

[Bug Fixes]

1) Other

Fixed an issue where the game could not be operated after ‘manual save’ in certain situations

Fixed an issue where the game would not progress correctly after attempting to travel to the boat

Additional Information

* If you experience any issues after the patch, please compress the files from the path below and send them to our help center.*** In case of crashes, freezing, or graphical issues, please refer to the [File Verification Guide] and follow the steps.**

Windows:

%LocalAppData%..\LocalLow

exon\DAVE THE DIVER

Mac OS:

~/Library/Logs/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER/Player.log

~/Library/Application Support/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER/SData

or

~/Library/Application Support/com.nexon.dave/DAVE THE DIVER/SData

Steam Deck:

./.local/share/Steam/steamapps/compatdata/1868140/pfx/drive_c/users/steamuser/AppData/LocalLow/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER

◈ Notes

If there are any changes to the details, we will update you through this notice.

Please update Dave the Diver on Steam to the latest version for the changes to be applied.

A big thanks to everyone, including the individuals below who reported bugs. We appreciate your contributions!

joao luiz, Devilin, chanhub1 and more.