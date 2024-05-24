5/24 (Friday) Hotfix

Hello Divers!
This hotfix is to address some of the issues that occurred after the update.
Please find the details below:
◈ Update Version:
- Win: v1.0.2.1383
- Mac OS: v1.0.2.430
◈ Update Content
- Bug fixes
GODZILLA DLC
[Bug Fixes]
1) Missions
-
Fixed an issue that blocked progression during the Ebirah boss fight in certain situations
-
Resolved an intermittent issue where specific attack patterns of the Ebirah boss did not deal damage
-
Fixed an issue where the mission would fail even if the Mine still remains
2) Other
- Improved audio of some sections
DAVE THE DIVER – Main Game
[Bug Fixes]
1) Other
-
Fixed an issue where the game could not be operated after ‘manual save’ in certain situations
-
Fixed an issue where the game would not progress correctly after attempting to travel to the boat
Additional Information
- * If you experience any issues after the patch, please compress the files from the path below and send them to our help center.*** In case of crashes, freezing, or graphical issues, please refer to the [File Verification Guide] and follow the steps.**
Windows:
%LocalAppData%..\LocalLow\nexon\DAVE THE DIVER
Mac OS:
~/Library/Logs/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER/Player.log
~/Library/Application Support/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER/SData
or
~/Library/Application Support/com.nexon.dave/DAVE THE DIVER/SData
Steam Deck:
./.local/share/Steam/steamapps/compatdata/1868140/pfx/drive_c/users/steamuser/AppData/LocalLow/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER
◈ Notes
- If there are any changes to the details, we will update you through this notice.
- Please update Dave the Diver on Steam to the latest version for the changes to be applied.
A big thanks to everyone, including the individuals below who reported bugs. We appreciate your contributions!
joao luiz, Devilin, chanhub1 and more.
Changed files in this update