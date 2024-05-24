 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

DAVE THE DIVER update for 24 May 2024

5/24 (Friday) Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 14486494 · Last edited 25 May 2024 – 00:33:08 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Divers!

This hotfix is to address some of the issues that occurred after the update.
Please find the details below:

◈ Update Version:

  • Win: v1.0.2.1383
  • Mac OS: v1.0.2.430

◈ Update Content

  • Bug fixes
GODZILLA DLC
[Bug Fixes]

1) Missions

  • Fixed an issue that blocked progression during the Ebirah boss fight in certain situations

  • Resolved an intermittent issue where specific attack patterns of the Ebirah boss did not deal damage

  • Fixed an issue where the mission would fail even if the Mine still remains

2) Other

  • Improved audio of some sections
DAVE THE DIVER – Main Game
[Bug Fixes]

1) Other

  • Fixed an issue where the game could not be operated after ‘manual save’ in certain situations

  • Fixed an issue where the game would not progress correctly after attempting to travel to the boat

Additional Information
  • * If you experience any issues after the patch, please compress the files from the path below and send them to our help center.*** In case of crashes, freezing, or graphical issues, please refer to the [File Verification Guide] and follow the steps.**

Windows:
%LocalAppData%..\LocalLow\nexon\DAVE THE DIVER

Mac OS:
~/Library/Logs/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER/Player.log
~/Library/Application Support/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER/SData
or
~/Library/Application Support/com.nexon.dave/DAVE THE DIVER/SData

Steam Deck:
./.local/share/Steam/steamapps/compatdata/1868140/pfx/drive_c/users/steamuser/AppData/LocalLow/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER
◈ Notes

  • If there are any changes to the details, we will update you through this notice.
  • Please update Dave the Diver on Steam to the latest version for the changes to be applied.

A big thanks to everyone, including the individuals below who reported bugs. We appreciate your contributions!
joao luiz, Devilin, chanhub1 and more.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1868141
  • Loading history…
DLC 2492320 Depot 2492320
  • Loading history…
Windows DLC 2841140 Depot 2841140
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link