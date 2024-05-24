 Skip to content

Serum update for 24 May 2024

Serum Early Access Patch 1 is live now!

24 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Calling all Survivors,

We are happy to announce that the latest patch for Serum is now live. Patch #1 addresses several issues, including hotkey for healing items, combat mechanics, game UI, storage stacks, game balancing and more.

Our Early Access journey has only just begun; we are listening, so please do keep your feedback coming in.

Patch Notes:

Combat Improvements:

  • Players can now interrupt attack animations to perform a block with all weapons (visual animation may appear disrupted during this action).

Stamina Adjustments:

  • Reduced stamina consumption during sprinting.

Quality of Life Updates:

  • Added a "Store All" button to storage for transferring entire stacks of items.
  • Weapons can now be rotated in the wheel menu for easier selection.
  • Reduced the time required to complete gate puzzles.
  • Added a hotkey for quickly using healing items (middle mouse button).

