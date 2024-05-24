Serum Early Access Patch 1 is live now!

Calling all Survivors,
We are happy to announce that the latest patch for Serum is now live. Patch #1 addresses several issues, including hotkey for healing items, combat mechanics, game UI, storage stacks, game balancing and more.
Our Early Access journey has only just begun; we are listening, so please do keep your feedback coming in.
Patch Notes:
Combat Improvements:
- Players can now interrupt attack animations to perform a block with all weapons (visual animation may appear disrupted during this action).
Stamina Adjustments:
- Reduced stamina consumption during sprinting.
Quality of Life Updates:
- Added a "Store All" button to storage for transferring entire stacks of items.
- Weapons can now be rotated in the wheel menu for easier selection.
- Reduced the time required to complete gate puzzles.
- Added a hotkey for quickly using healing items (middle mouse button).
Join the conversation on our Discord and stay up to date with Serum news and updates on our social channels.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1610520
Changed files in this update