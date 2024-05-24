Serum Early Access Patch 1 is live now!

Share · View all patches · Build 14486339 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 19:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Calling all Survivors,

We are happy to announce that the latest patch for Serum is now live. Patch #1 addresses several issues, including hotkey for healing items, combat mechanics, game UI, storage stacks, game balancing and more.

Our Early Access journey has only just begun; we are listening, so please do keep your feedback coming in.

Patch Notes:

Combat Improvements:

Players can now interrupt attack animations to perform a block with all weapons (visual animation may appear disrupted during this action).

Stamina Adjustments:

Reduced stamina consumption during sprinting.

Quality of Life Updates:

Added a "Store All" button to storage for transferring entire stacks of items.

Weapons can now be rotated in the wheel menu for easier selection.

Reduced the time required to complete gate puzzles.

Added a hotkey for quickly using healing items (middle mouse button).

