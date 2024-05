Share · View all patches · Build 14486175 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 18:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Thanks to Adlubescence on Discord for identifying a tutorial soft lock!

In the latest version, you are no longer able to spend all of your mana in such a way that you cannot get more - you will always have enough mana to plant a tree!💀🌲✨

Thanks for your continued support,

Skeletons, Advance!