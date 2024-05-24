Lootun 1.0.4

1.0.4 Changelog 24.05.24
General:
- Removed the confirmation menu when upgrading Flasks.
- Faction, Raid, and Endless Monsters now display their Map locations in the Glossary.
- Added a new Glossary section for Unique Items.
- The Inventory and Glossary search now supports searching Enchant / Divine Item descriptions.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a bug where the Vulnerable, Conflagrate, Rime, Fulminate, and Esoteric Enchants were not granting the correct amount of Resistance reduction.
- Fixed a bug where the Refill Flask option would always fully refill the Flask instead of the amount requested.
- Fixed a bug where the Inventory Search would not work in the Divine Vault.
- Fixed a bug where Overload Cores would not drop until the Hidden Vault Rank 2 had been purchased.
- Added some missing text strings.
