 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lootun update for 24 May 2024

Lootun 1.0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 14486153 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 17:52:09 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.0.4 Changelog 24.05.24

General:

  • Removed the confirmation menu when upgrading Flasks.
  • Faction, Raid, and Endless Monsters now display their Map locations in the Glossary.
  • Added a new Glossary section for Unique Items.
  • The Inventory and Glossary search now supports searching Enchant / Divine Item descriptions.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug where the Vulnerable, Conflagrate, Rime, Fulminate, and Esoteric Enchants were not granting the correct amount of Resistance reduction.
  • Fixed a bug where the Refill Flask option would always fully refill the Flask instead of the amount requested.
  • Fixed a bug where the Inventory Search would not work in the Divine Vault.
  • Fixed a bug where Overload Cores would not drop until the Hidden Vault Rank 2 had been purchased.
  • Added some missing text strings.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1960271
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link