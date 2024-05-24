 Skip to content

Choice of Life: Middle Ages update for 24 May 2024

Update 1.15 - New localizations

24 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Korean localization
  • Added Japanese localization
  • Added French localization
  • Added Ukrainian localization

