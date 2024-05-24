 Skip to content

Model Eight update for 24 May 2024

Patch 5

Share · View all patches · Build 14486048 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 18:09:25 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch released to repair the following:

  • Object vanishing/not properly displayed after initial appearance on block5/level5.
  • Text not properly displayed in block5/level5.
  • Uncommon; Repair capsule being deployed when not being called upon by player.
  • Uncommon; Player interaction with power up that shouldn't exist. Would result in soft lock.
  • Block5/level5 boss would vanish, and quickly reappear.
  • Uncommon; Block5/level5 boss would move off screen before final phase. Resulted in soft lock.
  • Audio issue in block5/level5.

