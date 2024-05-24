Patch released to repair the following:
- Object vanishing/not properly displayed after initial appearance on block5/level5.
- Text not properly displayed in block5/level5.
- Uncommon; Repair capsule being deployed when not being called upon by player.
- Uncommon; Player interaction with power up that shouldn't exist. Would result in soft lock.
- Block5/level5 boss would vanish, and quickly reappear.
- Uncommon; Block5/level5 boss would move off screen before final phase. Resulted in soft lock.
- Audio issue in block5/level5.
Changed files in this update