SunnySide Demo Update!

Happy Today-Should-Have-Been-Release Day!

To celebrate, we’re pushing an update to the Steam Demo!

There are a TON of fixes to this demo version, and you can check out the full change list here

Some Highlights:

You can no longer destroy the tea house, vehicle shed or bicycle stand.

Fixed a problem with the messenger font on Simplified Chinese.

You can now pick up smaller animals you own, such as chickens, ducks and rabbits.

An update to wild animals, Raccoons now spawn properly and dig up your crops that are left in the open!

Cooking XP is now given to the player properly after cooking food or discovering new recipes.

All build items now have pre-rendered icons. This should massively improve the stability of both Philip's shop and player's buildmode.

Complete rework of how inventory items are loaded into the memory. This should improve the stability of the game and prevent inventory item related crashes..

All text messages now save properly overnight.

Loading a save from the in-game phone now works correctly.

Can no longer summon the bicycle outside of SunnySide.

PoptoBismuth now cures nausea.

Campgrounds have been polished and are ready for visitors

Gabe's Ranch has been deforested and his animals now enjoy open pastures.

Designated forest signs now spawn correctly. And are now visible on the map app and minimap.

Save slot system is now implemented. This is the final release version of how we'll be handling saving in SunnySide. You now have 5 slots to create new games in, this allows us to enable steam cloud as well as keep parallel to console versions.

As this is a whole new way of saving, please remove the SunnySide folder from your Documents>RainyGames directory.

This new system will most likely bring with it new edge cases, please be patient while we QA these.

Eye color now persists between saves and character creator and the game.

Digging prompt now displays what size is being dug.

You will now always wake up near where you slept last.

Gamepad camera control is now twice as sensitive.

Complete rework on vehicle inventories, they now save reliably.

Building is now blocked if the player is colliding with the object and will produce the relevant error.

Fixed a pretty big issue with the sky, where the sun angle based on season was not being refreshed at the start of a day. This system now works properly as it was intended. Summer days are now actually long while winter days are much shorter.

Racoons no longer have access to the Mage Hand cantrip and can no longer steal trees.

A massive amount of optimisation in Higashi.

Large optimisation in Farmer's Market.

Changes to flow of Intro Story and dialogue.

First release implementation of "Return to Last Sleeping Spot". This will replace the dev Home button return system and is release ready.

All hangouts now skip time by 2 hours at the end.

We hope you have lots of fun with the newest version of the SunnySide Demo!

With lots of love,

RainyGames



P.S. If you happen to be in the Dallas, TX area on May 30 - June 02, we'll have a booth at DreamHack Dallas! Come say hi to Sydney, play the latest version of SunnySide, and maybe even buy some art!