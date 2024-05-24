 Skip to content

Goblin's Die Playtest update for 24 May 2024

Patch notes for version 0.2.2

24 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New feature: Shared Stash

  • Players can now find a shared stash in the hive where everyone can deposit and withdraw items.

General Improvements:

  • Removed range checking from targeting.
  • Many skill animations are now faster to make the combat feel better and more responsive.
  • Testing some new recipes and a more conservative amount of skills per equipment.
  • Increased stack sizes of all items to 10-20, except equipment.

Bug fixes:

  • Enemies no longer start running after random players.
  • Enemies now reset correctly if they can no longer follow the player.
  • Enemies who wander off the navigable area now respawn at their original location.
  • Skills cast on high-latency clients no longer spawn duplicate visual effects
  • Fixes many minor issues around the map, for example, places where the player could get stuck and out-of-place colliders.
  • Vfx on projectiles now rotates correctly with the projectile.
  • Fixed orientation issues where the player would turn to face the wrong direction after dodge rolling or killing an enemy.
  • Fixed an issue with clients getting "inventory is full"- message when gathering resources from a resource node
  • Fixed an issue where the player looked blurry when in idle animation.
  • Party frames now update correctly even in longer sessions.
  • Levers that open doors now work correctly.
  • Falling bridge stones now correctly kill the player, when the player gets squashed under one.

