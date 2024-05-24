Patch notes for version 0.2.2

New feature: Shared Stash
- Players can now find a shared stash in the hive where everyone can deposit and withdraw items.
General Improvements:
- Removed range checking from targeting.
- Many skill animations are now faster to make the combat feel better and more responsive.
- Testing some new recipes and a more conservative amount of skills per equipment.
- Increased stack sizes of all items to 10-20, except equipment.
Bug fixes:
- Enemies no longer start running after random players.
- Enemies now reset correctly if they can no longer follow the player.
- Enemies who wander off the navigable area now respawn at their original location.
- Skills cast on high-latency clients no longer spawn duplicate visual effects
- Fixes many minor issues around the map, for example, places where the player could get stuck and out-of-place colliders.
- Vfx on projectiles now rotates correctly with the projectile.
- Fixed orientation issues where the player would turn to face the wrong direction after dodge rolling or killing an enemy.
- Fixed an issue with clients getting "inventory is full"- message when gathering resources from a resource node
- Fixed an issue where the player looked blurry when in idle animation.
- Party frames now update correctly even in longer sessions.
- Levers that open doors now work correctly.
- Falling bridge stones now correctly kill the player, when the player gets squashed under one.
Changed files in this update