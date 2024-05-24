0.8 - Story Patch
You can play the main storyline from start to finish, excluding New Game+. There the story will continue. In 1.0 you'll be able to start NG+ without finishing the game first. All, or near all (I might add one or two in 1.0) spirits are implemented, most are capturable (You can't capture Sid, Max or Munnin anywhere right now).
Final act (finishing the main story)
All spirits implemented
Tether and Capture are now one spell - Capture, cost is 0 HP
You can now Summon and Dismiss in combat. Summon is a spell and takes a turn, Dismiss is instantaneous
Spirits can Absorb and Expel in combat, both is instantaneous
Dismissing spirits outside of combat doesn't exhaust them anymore, so you can freely switch them out without resting
Dismissing spirits in combat exhausts them only if their HP isn't full
Significantly boosted EXP in early fights
Lowered chance of encounters in some areas, notably the path to the Temple of Uruk (previously known as Sumerian Temple)
Cutscenes work differently, you confirm to advance them, and you can go back to previous slides
