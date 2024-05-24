Share · View all patches · Build 14485775 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 18:09:12 UTC by Wendy

0.8 - Story Patch

You can play the main storyline from start to finish, excluding New Game+. There the story will continue. In 1.0 you'll be able to start NG+ without finishing the game first. All, or near all (I might add one or two in 1.0) spirits are implemented, most are capturable (You can't capture Sid, Max or Munnin anywhere right now).