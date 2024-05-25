UPDATE: Added tooltip to diamond reward on map items in main menu
UPDATE: Localizations (cs: research, tutorials, ui; ru: research, tutorials, ui; zh-Hans: research, tutorials, ui)
PERF: Itinerary recomputing took extreme time in special case
FIX: Accepted one time offered contracts were being rejected on bulldozing the dispatcher office
FIX: Favorite map button was only shown on prague map for first time player
FIX: Tooltips for cycle explenation and rewards where missing on system upgrades page tier progression bar
FIX: Transport Demand Detail displayed misleading text when first and second demand was not generated yet```
Rail Route update for 25 May 2024
Hotfix 2.1.18
Patchnotes via Steam Community
