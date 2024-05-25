 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rail Route update for 25 May 2024

Hotfix 2.1.18

Share · View all patches · Build 14485718 · Last edited 25 May 2024 – 15:09:04 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community 


UPDATE: Added tooltip to diamond reward on map items in main menu  
UPDATE: Localizations (cs: research, tutorials, ui; ru: research, tutorials, ui; zh-Hans: research, tutorials, ui)

PERF: Itinerary recomputing took  extreme time in special case

FIX: Accepted one time offered contracts were being rejected on bulldozing the dispatcher office  
FIX: Favorite map button was only shown on prague map for first time player  
FIX: Tooltips for cycle explenation and rewards where missing on system upgrades page tier progression bar  
FIX: Transport Demand Detail displayed misleading text when first and second demand was not generated yet```

Changed files in this update

Windows Rail Route [win] Depot 1124182
  • Loading history…
macOS Rail Route [mac] Depot 1124183
  • Loading history…
Linux Rail Route [linux] Depot 1124184
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link