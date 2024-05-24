Version 1.0.5 is out! Up!

Heyo everyone!

Still not quite the balance adjustment I would like. If you're in the later chapters and things are either way too easy or way too hard, please let me know. I'm hoping to do a more comprehensive balance check at the start of next week.

There's some obvious issues with the way monsters are hitting and being hit. Sometimes Orcs are hitting too hard and some people are simply rushing through and sometimes people are getting hung up in places I don't want them to! However, I'm tired and so is the team, so we'll get back to it on Monday!

We did fix some stuff here for the Friday update before we sleep for three days straight. Here's the list.

v1.0.5

Late game dialogue flow adjustments

Text & localization adjustments

Balance adjustments

More whimsy in the startup jingle

ENG Drink bug fix

Boss fight adjustments

Dungeon fixes

That is all, thank you very much for playing the game.

-Always

The Yolk Heroes Team