 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MAJOR Yolk Heroes: A Long Tamago update for 24 May 2024

Version 1.0.5 is out! Up!

Share · View all patches · Build 14485716 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 17:26:38 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Heyo everyone!

Still not quite the balance adjustment I would like. If you're in the later chapters and things are either way too easy or way too hard, please let me know. I'm hoping to do a more comprehensive balance check at the start of next week.

There's some obvious issues with the way monsters are hitting and being hit. Sometimes Orcs are hitting too hard and some people are simply rushing through and sometimes people are getting hung up in places I don't want them to! However, I'm tired and so is the team, so we'll get back to it on Monday!

We did fix some stuff here for the Friday update before we sleep for three days straight. Here's the list.

v1.0.5

  • Late game dialogue flow adjustments
  • Text & localization adjustments
  • Balance adjustments
  • More whimsy in the startup jingle
  • ENG Drink bug fix
  • Boss fight adjustments
  • Dungeon fixes

That is all, thank you very much for playing the game.

-Always

The Yolk Heroes Team

Changed files in this update

Depot 2417851
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link