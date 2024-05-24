 Skip to content

DunJaunt update for 24 May 2024

Content patch 1!

DunJaunt update for 24 May 2024 - Build 14485685 · Last edited 24 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

First content patch is live!

Hello all!

Just dropping in with a content update for everyone! I made some changes and added some content!

  • World Interaction - You can interact with all sorts of environmental objects now. You will find some side quests and items in those nooks and crannies!
  • Malefic Thicket - The third dungeon is now fully revamped, with additional maps, sidequests, items, and a mysterious teleportation device for you to find...

Next up:

  • A fourth dungeon set in a mountain mine. The miners may have dug a little too deep... and found something long buried and forgotten.
  • More abilities for all of the avatars!
  • More gear for all of the avatars!
  • New locations on the map to visit!

Have fun with this content update, everyone!

