Content patch 1!

First content patch is live!

Hello all!

Just dropping in with a content update for everyone! I made some changes and added some content!

World Interaction - You can interact with all sorts of environmental objects now. You will find some side quests and items in those nooks and crannies!

Malefic Thicket - The third dungeon is now fully revamped, with additional maps, sidequests, items, and a mysterious teleportation device for you to find...

Next up:

A fourth dungeon set in a mountain mine. The miners may have dug a little too deep... and found something long buried and forgotten.

More abilities for all of the avatars!

More gear for all of the avatars!

New locations on the map to visit!

Have fun with this content update, everyone!