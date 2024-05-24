Content patch 1!

First content patch is live!
Hello all!
Just dropping in with a content update for everyone! I made some changes and added some content!
- World Interaction - You can interact with all sorts of environmental objects now. You will find some side quests and items in those nooks and crannies!
- Malefic Thicket - The third dungeon is now fully revamped, with additional maps, sidequests, items, and a mysterious teleportation device for you to find...
Next up:
- A fourth dungeon set in a mountain mine. The miners may have dug a little too deep... and found something long buried and forgotten.
- More abilities for all of the avatars!
- More gear for all of the avatars!
- New locations on the map to visit!
Have fun with this content update, everyone!
Changed files in this update