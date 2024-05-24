Friday Progress Report 364

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The chests will be up as soon as we finish fixing the last two bugs

Chests have a preview showing the 3 top items stored and they can be renamed for better organization

You can transfer items quicky from inventory to chest and vice-versa with Shift+Click

There will also be many fixes to the new Outline shader, specially related to the skybox.

While my brother has been working on those I have finished up the animations and flowcharts for 10 Fairy behaviors, these are still not implemented, so this is just a sneak peek.

Here is the flowchart for player command (tap F key) and what the Fairy should do, take note that Fairies will be afraid of some large scary critters like scorpions and larger spiders, Fishes and underwater critters are invalid targets for this command.

This one is a silly behavior that doesn't really help the player, but will be very cute and funny to watch, you will be able to punish the fairy for any behavior you dislike with a good cheek pinching to lower the chance of the behavior occuring.