Controller Update Pre Patch to v1.1.4 is live!

A pre patch that takes the game to v1.1.4 is now live. For controller users, you'll notice a few major differences, for keyboard and mouse users, you shouldn't notice much!

Fixes:

Fixed quest items sometimes spawning inside of blocked spaces. Loading a save with an item on a blocked node will safely move it to an open space nearby.

Fixed a temporary issue with being unable to use movement keys while the character and inventory menus are open.

Fixed a temporary issue with certain events that have a built-in escape function not responding to the escape key.

Changes:

Controller mode is now enabled, but is incomplete until Controller Update 1.2.

Most users should be able to attach their controller at the title screen, select Options -> Controller and configure their controller to their liking. Most controllers should be supported out of the box, provided you set your inputs on the title screen.

To customize your action bars when using a controller, open the Skill Menu and select the new wrench icon in the bottom right corner to enter Edit Mode. This will allow you to add and remove skills and items from your inventory and arrange your bars. This mode is still under development.

To select and use abilities in combat, use the D-Pad (or equivalent) controls to select an ability on the action bar and A button (or equivalent) to activate.

The Tutorial is NOT complete for controller users and will still display mouse and keyboard instructions, this will be addressed in the Controller Update 1.2 patch.

The in-game Feedback tool requires a keyboard for text entry.

I’d love to hear your feedback on what works and doesn’t work for you when using a controller!

Cheers,

Thunderflux