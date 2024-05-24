 Skip to content

MicroWorks update for 24 May 2024

MicroWorks Patch Notes 1.11.2

Build 14485674 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 16:52:04 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 1.11.2 is live now. This small update addresses new modding features and fixes.

New modding API functions:

  • Global: CreatePreparedMicrogameVariation(name, onPrepareMicrogame, onBeginMicrogame, onMicrogameTick, onPostMicrogame, rarity)

This allows creating a microgame variation with an additional function that runs before the microgame begins, during the intermission. Useful for when you need to sync data ahead of time.

  • Global: ResourceType.MemoryAudio for LoadResource

Same as ResourceType.Audio, but the audio is loaded into memory and can be reused across multiple sources at the same time, unlike streamed audio.

  • PlayerControllerWrapper: PlayWinEffect(state)
  • PlayerControllerWrapper: SetLoserState(isLoser)
  • PlayerControllerWrapper: AddImpactWithEasing(direction, force, easing, time)
  • GameObjectWrapper: IgnorePlayersAndProjectiles()
  • GameObjectWrapper: IgnoreCollisionFrom(gameObject, ignore)
  • TransformWrapper: CancelTween(complete)

Modding fixes:

  • Fixed "MinPlayers" parameter not working when creating a microgame.
  • Fixed oversight that caused microgame rarities to be capped at 10.
  • Fixed issue that prevented custom boss stages from working in Boss Rush.
  • Fixed issue that prevented custom boss stages from working if "Unlocalized Games" was ticked off in languages that are not English.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1233411
  
