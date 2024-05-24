MicroWorks Patch Notes 1.11.2

Share · View all patches · Build 14485474 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 16:52:04 UTC by Wendy

Patch 1.11.2 is live now. This small update addresses new modding features and fixes.

New modding API functions:

Global: CreatePreparedMicrogameVariation(name, onPrepareMicrogame, onBeginMicrogame, onMicrogameTick, onPostMicrogame, rarity)

This allows creating a microgame variation with an additional function that runs before the microgame begins, during the intermission. Useful for when you need to sync data ahead of time.

Global: ResourceType.MemoryAudio for LoadResource

Same as ResourceType.Audio, but the audio is loaded into memory and can be reused across multiple sources at the same time, unlike streamed audio.

PlayerControllerWrapper: PlayWinEffect(state)

PlayerControllerWrapper: SetLoserState(isLoser)

PlayerControllerWrapper: AddImpactWithEasing(direction, force, easing, time)

GameObjectWrapper: IgnorePlayersAndProjectiles()

GameObjectWrapper: IgnoreCollisionFrom(gameObject, ignore)

TransformWrapper: CancelTween(complete)

Modding fixes: