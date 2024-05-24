MicroWorks Patch Notes 1.11.2

Patch 1.11.2 is live now. This small update addresses new modding features and fixes.
New modding API functions:
- Global: CreatePreparedMicrogameVariation(name, onPrepareMicrogame, onBeginMicrogame, onMicrogameTick, onPostMicrogame, rarity)
This allows creating a microgame variation with an additional function that runs before the microgame begins, during the intermission. Useful for when you need to sync data ahead of time.
- Global: ResourceType.MemoryAudio for LoadResource
Same as ResourceType.Audio, but the audio is loaded into memory and can be reused across multiple sources at the same time, unlike streamed audio.
- PlayerControllerWrapper: PlayWinEffect(state)
- PlayerControllerWrapper: SetLoserState(isLoser)
- PlayerControllerWrapper: AddImpactWithEasing(direction, force, easing, time)
- GameObjectWrapper: IgnorePlayersAndProjectiles()
- GameObjectWrapper: IgnoreCollisionFrom(gameObject, ignore)
- TransformWrapper: CancelTween(complete)
Modding fixes:
- Fixed "MinPlayers" parameter not working when creating a microgame.
- Fixed oversight that caused microgame rarities to be capped at 10.
- Fixed issue that prevented custom boss stages from working in Boss Rush.
- Fixed issue that prevented custom boss stages from working if "Unlocalized Games" was ticked off in languages that are not English.
Changed files in this update