This Hot Fix addresses a rare bug which caused the game to "freeze" while activating the level up or pause menus if you obtained more than 16 merchant items in a run.

We're currently working on a very large build that should be live in the next week or two. Some things to expect: New abilities for the Necromancer and Ranger classes, new merchant items, tons of QoL, bug fixes and improvements. Stay posted, it's gonna be a big one!

Stingbot Games