 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pine Harbor update for 24 May 2024

Regular Update: 001

Share · View all patches · Build 14485303 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 16:39:14 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Warning! After this update, your previous saves will be wiped.

  • optimization update
  • added new save system (slots and autosaves)
  • fixes and updates UI design (Inventory, Storage)
  • updated ambience forest sounds
  • updated baseball bat animations
  • updated pickaxe animations
  • updated 1911 handgun animations
  • updated double-barrel animations
  • added block for baseball bat and pickaxe
  • added animations for enemies to “break windows/doors”
  • improved fog around the player
  • added 'sleeping' enemies on the streets
  • improved localization quality
  • and other tiny improvements and fixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 2448031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link