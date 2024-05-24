Regular Update: 001

Warning! After this update, your previous saves will be wiped.
- optimization update
- added new save system (slots and autosaves)
- fixes and updates UI design (Inventory, Storage)
- updated ambience forest sounds
- updated baseball bat animations
- updated pickaxe animations
- updated 1911 handgun animations
- updated double-barrel animations
- added block for baseball bat and pickaxe
- added animations for enemies to “break windows/doors”
- improved fog around the player
- added 'sleeping' enemies on the streets
- improved localization quality
- and other tiny improvements and fixes
Changed files in this update