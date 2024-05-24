Early Access Small Update, May 24

Hi all,
Today's small update changes how the initiative works during combat:
- initiative values are now correctly taken into account; before, all characters started at 0
- delaying the turn will decrease the initiative at the end of the round by the character's max AP value
- ending the turn without taking any actions will not affect initiative
- initiative increases at the end of the round by the number of spent APs, provided the character didn't delay their turn
Other changes:
- Inventory visual update
- A few combat visual updates
- various UI/UX bug fixes
Enjoy!
