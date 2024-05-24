 Skip to content

Unsung Ballads update for 24 May 2024

Early Access Small Update, May 24

Unsung Ballads update for 24 May 2024
Last edited 24 May 2024

Hi all,

Today's small update changes how the initiative works during combat:

  • initiative values are now correctly taken into account; before, all characters started at 0
  • delaying the turn will decrease the initiative at the end of the round by the character's max AP value
  • ending the turn without taking any actions will not affect initiative
  • initiative increases at the end of the round by the number of spent APs, provided the character didn't delay their turn

Other changes:

  • Inventory visual update
  • A few combat visual updates
  • various UI/UX bug fixes

Enjoy!

