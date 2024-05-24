2.2.4 balance changes

-Gust cooldown 4.4s -> 5s

-Gust push strength on grounded players 10 -> 5

-Tap shooting with Bow is now slower (the first 2 frames of the animation now finish before the arrow is released)

-Dash cooldown 3.2s -> 4s

-Dash no longer detaches ropes

-Meteor cooldown 3s -> 4s

-Roll can now be charged in the air

-Interrupting roll charge-up will no longer drop you from your platform

-You can now jump out of a released Roll, keeping your momentum.

-Mines no longer chase teammates

-Throw pickup speed 0.9s -> 0.8s

-Throw strength 600 -> 720

-Throw min strength 180 -> 225

-Throw shrinking of platform you stand on 110 -> 30

-Fixed a bug where leaving a game just as it starts could put others in a soft-lock where they couldn't leave the game.

-Blink gun will no longer teleport players into being squished (except if it can't find anywhere else to place the player). Note: You can still get teleported into spikes, blackholes, mines and arrows etc.

-Fixed a bug where blinking a player sometimes bugged the whole game out (resulting in lag and ending of the round)