2.2.4 balance changes

-Gust cooldown 4.4s -> 5s
-Gust push strength on grounded players 10 -> 5
-Tap shooting with Bow is now slower (the first 2 frames of the animation now finish before the arrow is released)
-Dash cooldown 3.2s -> 4s
-Dash no longer detaches ropes
-Meteor cooldown 3s -> 4s
-Roll can now be charged in the air
-Interrupting roll charge-up will no longer drop you from your platform
-You can now jump out of a released Roll, keeping your momentum.
-Mines no longer chase teammates
-Throw pickup speed 0.9s -> 0.8s
-Throw strength 600 -> 720
-Throw min strength 180 -> 225
-Throw shrinking of platform you stand on 110 -> 30
-Fixed a bug where leaving a game just as it starts could put others in a soft-lock where they couldn't leave the game.
-Blink gun will no longer teleport players into being squished (except if it can't find anywhere else to place the player). Note: You can still get teleported into spikes, blackholes, mines and arrows etc.
-Fixed a bug where blinking a player sometimes bugged the whole game out (resulting in lag and ending of the round)
