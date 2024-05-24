Tutorial is here!

Hi there!

We’re excited to share some updates based on your valuable feedback. You asked for it, so here it is – a brand new tutorial! You can easily find it in the main menu.





For those eager to explore Never Ending Dungeon in the free trial, we’ve made it simpler by clearly marking where the maps are located.



Thank you for all your feedback, both the praise and the constructive criticism. We review every comment as a team and work to implement your suggestions to make NED the best it can be with each update.

We’d love for you to join our Discord and continue sharing your thoughts to help us shape the future of Never Ending Dungeon together.

Remember, we’re creating NED for you and with you <3

Cheers,

The NED Team