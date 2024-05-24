Beta Patch 1.6.23 lets you recruit characters for your roster from inns

This week’s patch lifts the restrictions on entering sites while committed to other quests; nodes should never be locked. The locking of sites served little purpose now that the other mechanisms of the roster overhaul are clicking into place.

The other big change is the way in which you can add new characters to the roster: you need to recruit them. You can often find recruitable characters in inns and other settled locations. Clan relations will affect their willingness to join Haven’s cause.

Gameplay Changes

Sites are no longer locked when you are committed to a different quest. However, completing those quests have little benefits.

More side quests need to be uncovered by finding rumors.

The map in the library can be used to commit to any known quest.

The First Lorekeeper is now the Keeper of the Codex and offers only diplomatic missions.

You can encounter characters you can recruit to your roster in inns, roadhouses, and similar settlements.

To be able to recruit a character you need to be friends with their clan.

Befriending clans no longer add a character to the roster immediately.

Recruitable characters you can currently encounter: Farland Hunter, Turnip Farmer, Elder Nomad, Free Sword, Relic Hunter, Dawn Stalker, Adventurer. More are to follow.

The Vault Warden has a new ‘signature skill’: Quick Retrieval (of thrown weapons)

The Disciple has a new ‘signature skill’: Raaf Inspired

The starting equipment of the basic backgrounds has been reviewed and adjusted.

The skill options of the basic backgrounds have been reviewed and adjusted.

The first character in a new world is now the ‘Adventurer’ (formally known as the ‘gate guard’).

The envoy has been removed from the starting roster.

When you complete a quest you committed to, your max hope increases by 1.

After you recover from a wound you will gain one of the following ‘physical scars’: Scarred, Limping, Aching Bones, Brittle Bones, Fragile, Aching Muscles, or Painful Joints.

After you recover from weary, you will gain one of the following ‘psychological scars’: Unfocussed, Shaken, Disillusioned, Lackluster, Nervous, No Appetite, or Ragged.

Bug fixes