V0.16 PATCH

Features:

Maximum depth is 900m now (it was 400m)

Turrets upgrades rebalanced

Bug fixes:

Fixed a bug with unreachable blocks that occurred after crumbling block fell.

Fixed a bug related to the use of abilities.

Fixed bugs allowing to see the area below the level.

Fixed a bug related to laboratory upgrades.

Fixed bug with a negative resources.

Fixed bug with a shop window.

Balance:

Sprinter enemy speed increased up to 5 (it was 4.5)

Minigun turret spread increased (from 20 to 22)

Minigun turret RPM increase on target lock increased (from 14 to 16). Now it gets full RPM faster.

Poison turret projectile damage increased (from 5 to 7)

Poison turret poison damage decreased (from 8%/sec to 6%/sec)

Automatic turret cost increase (+1 iron)

Iron factory rebalanced (cost swarmlit on the higher floors)

Swarmlit factory rebalanced (cost +1.5 swarmlit)

Repair station heal amount increased (from 100 to 140).

Repair station reload time increased (from 100s to 150s).

Experience reward at the of the game now depends on how many days you have survived. More days = more experience. But if player beats level faster then 18 days, he gets an extra exp.