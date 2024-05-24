Version 1.0 is now available!!!

Finally, the day has arrived!

Version 1.0 has been released!

It's been a year since MOTK:FB was released in Early Access.

In recent months I have happily listened to your suggestions and many of them are now in the game.

I hope you will continue to support the game <3

Not everyone knows that this title would be the first chapter of a possible trilogy in the Earthial universe; for this reason, I decided to add the expression "First Blood", which was not present in the initial title.

However, the development of the next two titles is truly in your hands, as I will only be able to make them if MOTK:FB sells enough to allow me to make the significant investment in terms of time for the sequels.

In the next few days, I will continue the process of balancing and bug fixing and would like to add more special equipment.

I updated the trailers and screenshots, as today's game is quite different than it was a year ago, so the marketing material needed to be updated.

Do you like the new trailer?

I look forward to your feedback; I hope you enjoy the game!

In case you like the game, it would be really useful for me if you wrote a review on the store, so as to make other players understand the quality of MOTK and therefore expand the community.

All I can do is wish you much fun and happy hunting!