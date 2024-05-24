- Reset the beginner's guide;
2.Created a game encyclopedia - keybindings, status explanations, special item descriptions, etc. (Content will be gradually added);
3.Fixed the bug in the "Crash Site" mission for the aircraft;
4.Added some mission texts, now we explicitly tell you the waypoint locations!
锚点：封锁区 - Anchors:Blockade Zone update for 24 May 2024
5.24 update patch
