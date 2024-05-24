 Skip to content

锚点：封锁区 - Anchors:Blockade Zone update for 24 May 2024

5.24 update patch

Share · View all patches · Build 14485011 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 16:09:19 UTC by Wendy

  1. Reset the beginner's guide;
    2.Created a game encyclopedia - keybindings, status explanations, special item descriptions, etc. (Content will be gradually added);
    3.Fixed the bug in the "Crash Site" mission for the aircraft;
    4.Added some mission texts, now we explicitly tell you the waypoint locations!

