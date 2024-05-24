 Skip to content

Red Genie: An Eidola Tale update for 24 May 2024

2024 Update!

Red Genie: An Eidola Tale update for 24 May 2024

Hello all! I made an update for this year and before summer fully arrives! Here's the list of notes based on things players brought to my attention!

  • Some weapons have had their stats adjusted to improve usability
  • Ambience has been made louder in many areas to ensure they can be heard
  • Some enemies have had their stats adjusted to polish balance

The changes are small but ripple through the game in large ways. I find it hard to make massive changes, or add anything to the story or game world because I believe this game is, in my eyes, complete. I think this experience is right where it should be, a fun and digestible RPG that doesn't overstay its welcome.

If there are any bugs or crashes, or there are any issues that you wish to bring to my attention, I am more than happy to hear and try to fix them up! But above all, if you enjoyed this game, please let me know that as well.

-Officer DaMickey

