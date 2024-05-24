2024 Update!

Hello all! I made an update for this year and before summer fully arrives! Here's the list of notes based on things players brought to my attention!

Some weapons have had their stats adjusted to improve usability

Ambience has been made louder in many areas to ensure they can be heard

Some enemies have had their stats adjusted to polish balance

The changes are small but ripple through the game in large ways. I find it hard to make massive changes, or add anything to the story or game world because I believe this game is, in my eyes, complete. I think this experience is right where it should be, a fun and digestible RPG that doesn't overstay its welcome.

If there are any bugs or crashes, or there are any issues that you wish to bring to my attention, I am more than happy to hear and try to fix them up! But above all, if you enjoyed this game, please let me know that as well.

-Officer DaMickey