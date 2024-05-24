 Skip to content

Silent Rain update for 24 May 2024

Early Access Hotfix #7.1

Share · View all patches · Build 14484923 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 17:09:23 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We know, we know....
We said that Patch #7 would be the last patch but you know how gamedev works... 🤷

So just a little hotfix :

  • Fixed a bug where player footsteps no longer alerted the Doc.
  • Fixed a bug when being killed at the exact same time when interacting with a locker and after breaking free from the cocoon the player could get stuck.
  • Move the inventory UI to centralized it at the bottom of the screen and leave a better readability of the environment (let us know what you think about it).

Do not hesitate to test this fixes and give us feedback
(please use the in-game send a bug/feedback buttons or join our Discord);
this is very important to us ❤️

And again, feel free to write a review of the game, that help us a lot 🙂

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 1791911
