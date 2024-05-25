 Skip to content

No More Room in Hell update for 25 May 2024

Update 1.13.5 Released

Build 14484887 · Last edited 25 May 2024 – 14:46:02 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

An update to No More Room in Hell has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart No More Room in Hell. The major changes include:

Additions

  • Added mutator configuration, users can now save/load their selections (#1459)
  • Added new game type "Minigame", supported by mg_ map prefix
  • Current map name and game type are now displayed on the scoreboard
  • Experimental: Added item pickup prediction, toggled with cvar "cl_predictpickup" (when enabled, picked up items will move smoothly with lag)

Changes

  • Bayonet can now hit the character hull for more accurate shove detection

  • Deprecated SSAO and depth of field effects due to instability, these settings are no longer saved / visible in options, while cvars "nmrih_ssao" and "nmrih_dof" can still be used

  • Fallen arrow projectiles now expire over time

  • In maps utilizing level transition, player inventories and status effects are no longer restored on round restart by default

  • Reduced installation size by compressing navigation meshes, streamed audio, and voice lines (by ~685mb)

  • Weapons with no audible ammo check will always display information on the HUD (barricade hammer, bow, chainsaw)

  • Updated the localization files:

Fixes

  • Fixed attached arrows causing the "physical mayhem" bug (#1455)
  • Fixed bullet penetration not working properly in realism mode (#1439)
  • Fixed compass visual bug after resolution change (#1396)
  • Fixed controls locking up in ironsight mode after holstering flashlight (#684)
  • Fixed crash when joining a server with cvar "sv_allow_custom_balance" set to 1
  • Fixed current objective not showing after resolution change (#1396)
  • Fixed dead players respawning with 1HP after level transition
  • Fixed dropping a currently equipped item also dropping a currently held physics prop (#1433)
  • Fixed exhausted supply bag station prop continually fading in and out if you keep pressing the use key (#1423)
  • Fixed existing glow on items disappearing when a player gets close and then moves away (#1456)
  • Fixed flashlight remaining visibly equipped even though it's not present in player's inventory (#1424)
  • Fixed ghost flashlights appearing occasionally when other players go out of view
  • Fixed grenades falsely appearing during an ammo check (#1460)
  • Fixed inaccurate chainsaw sound (#1231)
  • Fixed incorrect closed caption when attacking with fists (#938)
  • Fixed instantly spawned zombies not expiring in previous zones, causing the overlord to hit a zombie limit and not being able to spawn more
  • Fixed instructor hints displaying as "No Caption Specified" for players other than activator (#1410)
  • Fixed insufficient amount of zombies being spawned by overlord in high density zones (e.g. Boardwalk's survive section)
  • Fixed issues with closed caption fade-out order
  • Fixed level transition not working with server plugins that deal with level changes
  • Fixed missing sprint animation when holding down fire button with an empty gun (#59)
  • Fixed players and their weapons being networked for no reason when out of sight
  • Fixed prediction error on firing while using a progress trigger
  • Fixed rich presence crash when Steam is unavailable
  • Fixed search path overflow preventing caption files from loading (i.e. fixes an issue with captions disappearing after having a lot of Workshop add-ons)
  • Fixed server name field on the scoreboard being blank after resolution change (#1396)
  • Fixed shadow buffer overflow when rendering flashlight depth textures for other players (#1336)
  • Fixed starting chainsaw canceling its idle sound when shoving (#1252)

Changes for mappers and modders

  • Added ammobox_ entities for each ammo type
  • Added compatibility layer for bugged maps killing the !activator instead of !self (applies to "trigger_progress_use", "trigger_progress_weapon", and "trigger_keypad")
  • Added distant zombie horde models, contributed by Demo
  • Added entity "env_screenoverlay_multiplayer"
  • Added entity "point_viewcontrol_multiplayer"
  • Added entity "trigger_speed", applies overall speed modifier to players who enter the trigger
  • Added input "BecomeShambler" to zombies
  • Added input "SetSound" to ambient_fmod
  • Added inventory property overrides for weapons (icon, label, weight)
  • Added keyfield for changing background texture on "item_inventory_box" (#1296)
  • Added navigation mesh compression to reduce file size, existing meshes can be resaved with "navcompress", or switch "-compress" can be used on existing nav commands (e.g. "nav_generate -compress")
  • Added output "OnItemSpawn" for "random_spawner"
  • Added output "OnPlayerDrop" for weapons
  • Added particle precipitation, incl. rain, rainstorm, snowfall, and ash (ported from Mapbase)
  • Added support for custom inventory items with "item_custom" entity (#1297)
  • Added support for loading custom soundscripts
  • Added support for precaching custom particles (#1465)
  • Added support for safe zones outside Survival mode
  • Added support for uncategorized item_inventory_box (#1296)
  • Added WAV -> MP3 fallback compatibility for "ambient_generic" (with looping support) and soundscapes
  • Added zombie sound overrides
  • Command "report_entities" now tags server-only entities
  • Disallowed "Kill" input from deleting players and the world
  • Don't clear gag flag on zombies (#1437)
  • Entity "ambient_generic" now supports multiple sound systems, FMOD is used as a fallback for looping MP3 sounds when it's required
  • Fixed "filter_script" missing "Entity scripts" keyfield in Hammer
  • Fixed boards with "Disable item motion" flag unchecked still not having motion (#1422)
  • Fixed crash when using "dumpgamestringtable" command
  • Fixed custom glow colors not working on weapons, tools, and medical items (#1457)
  • Fixed outputs on entities "trigger_keypad", "trigger_progress_use", and "trigger_progress_weapon" not setting player as !activator (#1454)
  • Fixed uncontrollable "func_tracktrain" stealing player use input (#1445)
  • Fixed Workshop locking up when attempting to download maps when an upload is in progress
  • FMOD: Overhauled ambient sound support
  • Free "spotlight_end" entity on efficient spotlights
  • Included entity "npc_maker" in Hammer game config
  • Input "SetCauser" now accepts all entities, it no longer has to be a player
  • NMRObjective: Display warning when boundary isn't a member of a visgroup, or no boundaries exist (#1302)
  • NMRObjective: Fixed memory leak while dragging lines
  • NMRObjective: Made "Objectives" and "anti" visgroup names case insensitive
  • NMRObjective: Now using local help document instead of a wiki link
  • NMRObjective: Now using modern folder selector
  • Overhauled entity "logic_script_proxy", sanitized input by doing raw calls
  • VScript: Added CAI_BaseNPC functions Freeze(), and Unfreeze()
  • VScript: Added CAmbientFMOD bindings
  • VScript: Added CEnvScreenOverlayMultiplayer bindings
  • VScript: Added CEnvTimer bindings
  • VScript: Added CFuncZombieSpawn functions GetSpawnMax(), GetSpawnedCount(), GetSpawnedDead(), GetInterimMax(), GetSpawnDensity(), GetRegenTarget(), and GetZombiesNeeded()
  • VScript: Added CItem_AmmoBox function GetAmmoType()
  • VScript: Added CItem_InventoryBox functions IsDroppedByChopper(), IsUncategorized(), and SetBackgroundTexture()
  • VScript: Added CLogicProgress bindings
  • VScript: Added CNavMesh functions GetAllAreas() and GetNavAreasInRadius()
  • VScript: Added CNMRiH_ItemCustom bindings
  • VScript: Added CNMRiH_Player functions GetCarriedItems(), Get/SetStamina(), Get/SetSpeedModifier(), Get/SetSpeedOverride(), IsDucking(), IsJumping(), and IsSprinting()
  • VScript: Added CNMRiH_WeaponBase functions GetWorldModelOverride(), SetWorldModelOverride(), ClearWorldModelOverride(), SetShootSoundOverride(), and ClearShootSoundOverride()
  • VScript: Added CObjective bindings, used in conjunction with CObjectiveManager
  • VScript: Added CObjectiveManager functions GetObjectiveById(), GetObjectiveByName(), GetObjectiveByIndex(), and GetObjectiveChain()
  • VScript: Added CPointMessageMultiplayer bindings
  • VScript: Added CPointViewControlMultiplayer bindings
  • VScript: Added CRandomSpawnController bindings
  • VScript: Added CRandom_Spawner bindings
  • VScript: Added CScriptNavArea functions GetHidingSpots(), IsCompletelyVisible(), and IsPotentiallyVisible()
  • VScript: Added datamap support for CNetPropManager, contributed by samisalreadytaken
  • VScript: Added Glowable functions to CBaseAnimating
  • VScript: Added KeyValue methods without underscores (e.g. prefer KeyValueFromString instead __KeyValueFromString, compatibility is kept)
  • VScript: Fixed CNetPropManager being nonfunctional, contributed by samisalreadytaken (#1427)
  • VScript: Fixed crash with CScriptNavArea methods IsCompletelyVisibleToTeam() and IsPotentiallyVisibleToTeam()
  • VScript: Fixed entity hooks not being called on Linux (#1428)
  • VScript: Fixed infinite loop with CNMRiH_Player function ThrowAllAmmo()
  • VScript: Fixed memory leaks on function calls
  • VScript: Fixed OnDeath() NPC hook causing errors (#1313)
  • VScript: Ported various enhancements from Mapbase
  • VScript: Removed CLocalize instance since it doesn't work on dedicated servers
  • VScript: Script named "mapspawn_<mapname>.nut" now runs on map init when available
  • VScript: When the server crashes due to inconsistent VM stack, the call stack is now displayed in the error message

Changes for server admins

  • Added cvar "hide_server", doesn't announce to Steam, i.e. hides from the server list
  • Added cvar "sv_bullet_bypass_player", makes bullets bypass players, it has no effect when friendly fire is on, or if target is infected (#1466)
  • Added cvar "sv_remove_unreasonable_physics", removes entities that fell out of the world in physics
  • Changed ruleset load order, mutators are now loaded before server config
  • Support for level transition is now enabled by default, admins no longer have to toggle it
  • Workshop: Optimized updates by reducing file system calls
  • Workshop: Previous map entry is now removed from the listing if it gets renamed during an update

Maps

All maps
  • Added few unused tracks to music list (also track "Sorrow" has two different parts, so it has been split and added to ambient and tension section)
  • Fixed weird reflection on mud texture
nmo_anxiety
  • Added clips to stairs
  • Added few missing overlays
  • Attempted to fix players getting stuck and turning when escape van turns left
  • Cleaned up nav meshes in unplayable areas
  • Fixed one of the player spawns in the tunnels not working
nmo_asylum
  • Added loading screen (#1429)
nmo_broadway
  • Fixed missing closed caption during evac laptop dialogue
  • Misc. tweaks
nmo_cabin
  • Fixed a bug when with a certain objective chain it was almost impossible to carry watermelon to the extraction point
nmo_rockpit
  • Fixed missing closed caption during radio chatter
nmo_shelter
  • Added filters to VPhysics clips (no more bouncing explosives in arena objective)
nmo_suzhou
  • Added few VPhysics clips
nmo_toxteth / nmo_toxtethdark
  • Removed nodraw texture in breakable brick wall near church
nmo_underground
  • Fixed objective softlock (#1452)
  • Tweaked clips
nms_arpley
  • Attempted to fix train getting stuck randomly due to ammo/weapons
nms_camilla
  • Added few details
nms_notld
  • Added more zombies in the end of the map
  • Added unused music track at the map spawn

