Update 1.13.5 Released

An update to No More Room in Hell has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart No More Room in Hell. The major changes include:

Additions

Added mutator configuration, users can now save/load their selections (#1459)

Added new game type "Minigame", supported by mg_ map prefix

Current map name and game type are now displayed on the scoreboard

Experimental: Added item pickup prediction, toggled with cvar "cl_predictpickup" (when enabled, picked up items will move smoothly with lag)

Changes

Bayonet can now hit the character hull for more accurate shove detection

Deprecated SSAO and depth of field effects due to instability, these settings are no longer saved / visible in options, while cvars "nmrih_ssao" and "nmrih_dof" can still be used

Fallen arrow projectiles now expire over time

In maps utilizing level transition, player inventories and status effects are no longer restored on round restart by default

Reduced installation size by compressing navigation meshes, streamed audio, and voice lines (by ~685mb)

Weapons with no audible ammo check will always display information on the HUD (barricade hammer, bow, chainsaw)

Updated the localization files: With thanks to community translators: Blueberryy, Klowby, MakinDay, marcielcps, MsLGXC, Plazehorta Want to localize NMRiH to your own language? Visit our localization repository on GitHub.



Fixes

Fixed attached arrows causing the "physical mayhem" bug (#1455)

Fixed bullet penetration not working properly in realism mode (#1439)

Fixed compass visual bug after resolution change (#1396)

Fixed controls locking up in ironsight mode after holstering flashlight (#684)

Fixed crash when joining a server with cvar "sv_allow_custom_balance" set to 1

Fixed current objective not showing after resolution change (#1396)

Fixed dead players respawning with 1HP after level transition

Fixed dropping a currently equipped item also dropping a currently held physics prop (#1433)

Fixed exhausted supply bag station prop continually fading in and out if you keep pressing the use key (#1423)

Fixed existing glow on items disappearing when a player gets close and then moves away (#1456)

Fixed flashlight remaining visibly equipped even though it's not present in player's inventory (#1424)

Fixed ghost flashlights appearing occasionally when other players go out of view

Fixed grenades falsely appearing during an ammo check (#1460)

Fixed inaccurate chainsaw sound (#1231)

Fixed incorrect closed caption when attacking with fists (#938)

Fixed instantly spawned zombies not expiring in previous zones, causing the overlord to hit a zombie limit and not being able to spawn more

Fixed instructor hints displaying as "No Caption Specified" for players other than activator (#1410)

Fixed insufficient amount of zombies being spawned by overlord in high density zones (e.g. Boardwalk's survive section)

Fixed issues with closed caption fade-out order

Fixed level transition not working with server plugins that deal with level changes

Fixed missing sprint animation when holding down fire button with an empty gun (#59)

Fixed players and their weapons being networked for no reason when out of sight

Fixed prediction error on firing while using a progress trigger

Fixed rich presence crash when Steam is unavailable

Fixed search path overflow preventing caption files from loading (i.e. fixes an issue with captions disappearing after having a lot of Workshop add-ons)

Fixed server name field on the scoreboard being blank after resolution change (#1396)

Fixed shadow buffer overflow when rendering flashlight depth textures for other players (#1336)

Fixed starting chainsaw canceling its idle sound when shoving (#1252)

Changes for mappers and modders

Added ammobox_ entities for each ammo type

Added compatibility layer for bugged maps killing the !activator instead of !self (applies to "trigger_progress_use", "trigger_progress_weapon", and "trigger_keypad")

Added distant zombie horde models, contributed by Demo

Added entity "env_screenoverlay_multiplayer"

Added entity "point_viewcontrol_multiplayer"

Added entity "trigger_speed", applies overall speed modifier to players who enter the trigger

Added input "BecomeShambler" to zombies

Added input "SetSound" to ambient_fmod

Added inventory property overrides for weapons (icon, label, weight)

Added keyfield for changing background texture on "item_inventory_box" (#1296)

Added navigation mesh compression to reduce file size, existing meshes can be resaved with "navcompress", or switch "-compress" can be used on existing nav commands (e.g. "nav_generate -compress")

Added output "OnItemSpawn" for "random_spawner"

Added output "OnPlayerDrop" for weapons

Added particle precipitation, incl. rain, rainstorm, snowfall, and ash (ported from Mapbase)

Added support for custom inventory items with "item_custom" entity (#1297)

Added support for loading custom soundscripts

Added support for precaching custom particles (#1465)

Added support for safe zones outside Survival mode

Added support for uncategorized item_inventory_box (#1296)

Added WAV -> MP3 fallback compatibility for "ambient_generic" (with looping support) and soundscapes

Added zombie sound overrides

Command "report_entities" now tags server-only entities

Disallowed "Kill" input from deleting players and the world

Don't clear gag flag on zombies (#1437)

Entity "ambient_generic" now supports multiple sound systems, FMOD is used as a fallback for looping MP3 sounds when it's required

Fixed "filter_script" missing "Entity scripts" keyfield in Hammer

Fixed boards with "Disable item motion" flag unchecked still not having motion (#1422)

Fixed crash when using "dumpgamestringtable" command

Fixed custom glow colors not working on weapons, tools, and medical items (#1457)

Fixed outputs on entities "trigger_keypad", "trigger_progress_use", and "trigger_progress_weapon" not setting player as !activator (#1454)

Fixed uncontrollable "func_tracktrain" stealing player use input (#1445)

Fixed Workshop locking up when attempting to download maps when an upload is in progress

FMOD: Overhauled ambient sound support

Free "spotlight_end" entity on efficient spotlights

Included entity "npc_maker" in Hammer game config

Input "SetCauser" now accepts all entities, it no longer has to be a player

NMRObjective: Display warning when boundary isn't a member of a visgroup, or no boundaries exist (#1302)

NMRObjective: Fixed memory leak while dragging lines

NMRObjective: Made "Objectives" and "anti" visgroup names case insensitive

NMRObjective: Now using local help document instead of a wiki link

NMRObjective: Now using modern folder selector

Overhauled entity "logic_script_proxy", sanitized input by doing raw calls

VScript: Added CAI_BaseNPC functions Freeze(), and Unfreeze()

VScript: Added CAmbientFMOD bindings

VScript: Added CEnvScreenOverlayMultiplayer bindings

VScript: Added CEnvTimer bindings

VScript: Added CFuncZombieSpawn functions GetSpawnMax(), GetSpawnedCount(), GetSpawnedDead(), GetInterimMax(), GetSpawnDensity(), GetRegenTarget(), and GetZombiesNeeded()

VScript: Added CItem_AmmoBox function GetAmmoType()

VScript: Added CItem_InventoryBox functions IsDroppedByChopper(), IsUncategorized(), and SetBackgroundTexture()

VScript: Added CLogicProgress bindings

VScript: Added CNavMesh functions GetAllAreas() and GetNavAreasInRadius()

VScript: Added CNMRiH_ItemCustom bindings

VScript: Added CNMRiH_Player functions GetCarriedItems(), Get/SetStamina(), Get/SetSpeedModifier(), Get/SetSpeedOverride(), IsDucking(), IsJumping(), and IsSprinting()

VScript: Added CNMRiH_WeaponBase functions GetWorldModelOverride(), SetWorldModelOverride(), ClearWorldModelOverride(), SetShootSoundOverride(), and ClearShootSoundOverride()

VScript: Added CObjective bindings, used in conjunction with CObjectiveManager

VScript: Added CObjectiveManager functions GetObjectiveById(), GetObjectiveByName(), GetObjectiveByIndex(), and GetObjectiveChain()

VScript: Added CPointMessageMultiplayer bindings

VScript: Added CPointViewControlMultiplayer bindings

VScript: Added CRandomSpawnController bindings

VScript: Added CRandom_Spawner bindings

VScript: Added CScriptNavArea functions GetHidingSpots(), IsCompletelyVisible(), and IsPotentiallyVisible()

VScript: Added datamap support for CNetPropManager, contributed by samisalreadytaken

VScript: Added Glowable functions to CBaseAnimating

VScript: Added KeyValue methods without underscores (e.g. prefer KeyValueFromString instead __KeyValueFromString, compatibility is kept)

VScript: Fixed CNetPropManager being nonfunctional, contributed by samisalreadytaken (#1427)

VScript: Fixed crash with CScriptNavArea methods IsCompletelyVisibleToTeam() and IsPotentiallyVisibleToTeam()

VScript: Fixed entity hooks not being called on Linux (#1428)

VScript: Fixed infinite loop with CNMRiH_Player function ThrowAllAmmo()

VScript: Fixed memory leaks on function calls

VScript: Fixed OnDeath() NPC hook causing errors (#1313)

VScript: Ported various enhancements from Mapbase

VScript: Removed CLocalize instance since it doesn't work on dedicated servers

VScript: Script named "mapspawn_<mapname>.nut" now runs on map init when available

VScript: When the server crashes due to inconsistent VM stack, the call stack is now displayed in the error message

Changes for server admins

Added cvar "hide_server", doesn't announce to Steam, i.e. hides from the server list

Added cvar "sv_bullet_bypass_player", makes bullets bypass players, it has no effect when friendly fire is on, or if target is infected (#1466)

Added cvar "sv_remove_unreasonable_physics", removes entities that fell out of the world in physics

Changed ruleset load order, mutators are now loaded before server config

Support for level transition is now enabled by default, admins no longer have to toggle it

Workshop: Optimized updates by reducing file system calls

Workshop: Previous map entry is now removed from the listing if it gets renamed during an update

Maps

All maps

Added few unused tracks to music list (also track "Sorrow" has two different parts, so it has been split and added to ambient and tension section)

Fixed weird reflection on mud texture

nmo_anxiety

Added clips to stairs

Added few missing overlays

Attempted to fix players getting stuck and turning when escape van turns left

Cleaned up nav meshes in unplayable areas

Fixed one of the player spawns in the tunnels not working

nmo_asylum

Added loading screen (#1429)

nmo_broadway

Fixed missing closed caption during evac laptop dialogue

Misc. tweaks

nmo_cabin

Fixed a bug when with a certain objective chain it was almost impossible to carry watermelon to the extraction point

nmo_rockpit

Fixed missing closed caption during radio chatter

nmo_shelter

Added filters to VPhysics clips (no more bouncing explosives in arena objective)

nmo_suzhou

Added few VPhysics clips

nmo_toxteth / nmo_toxtethdark

Removed nodraw texture in breakable brick wall near church

nmo_underground

Fixed objective softlock (#1452)

Tweaked clips

nms_arpley

Attempted to fix train getting stuck randomly due to ammo/weapons

nms_camilla

Added few details

nms_notld