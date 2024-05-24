- Re-adjusted the prices of all equipment.
- Spell System Adjustment: Rebalanced the consumption and damage of all spells, modified the stamina consumption logic for charged spells. Optimized some casting animations.
- Fixed an issue where returning an energy stone to Find Cat could result in overcharging.
- Optimized the performance of the Star Realm Space and certain spell effects.
- Fixed inaccuracies in the UI timer display during spell Arcane Empowerment casting and added casting visual effects.
- Modified the background effects of the main menu.
- Fixed discrepancies in the initial identification level of certain equipment.
- Adjusted the completion logic for the "Reeve's Adventure" quest.
- After selling the "Azure Lotus Sachet" to a merchant, it will no longer follow the merchant into the second chapter.
- Reduced the meal cost for Oliveira from 50 to 20 yuan.
辉石纪：远征 update for 24 May 2024
Patch Notes for Version 0.6.15
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 2375411
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update