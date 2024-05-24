 Skip to content

辉石纪：远征 update for 24 May 2024

Patch Notes for Version 0.6.15

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Re-adjusted the prices of all equipment.
  • Spell System Adjustment: Rebalanced the consumption and damage of all spells, modified the stamina consumption logic for charged spells. Optimized some casting animations.
  • Fixed an issue where returning an energy stone to Find Cat could result in overcharging.
  • Optimized the performance of the Star Realm Space and certain spell effects.
  • Fixed inaccuracies in the UI timer display during spell Arcane Empowerment casting and added casting visual effects.
  • Modified the background effects of the main menu.
  • Fixed discrepancies in the initial identification level of certain equipment.
  • Adjusted the completion logic for the "Reeve's Adventure" quest.
  • After selling the "Azure Lotus Sachet" to a merchant, it will no longer follow the merchant into the second chapter.
  • Reduced the meal cost for Oliveira from 50 to 20 yuan.

