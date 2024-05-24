 Skip to content

Faint Call update for 24 May 2024

New Update

24 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update includes :

  • Add Guide
  • Fix Interaction

*note : if you want to use a key or similar item that will be used for doors and lamp shades press [ Right Mouse ].

