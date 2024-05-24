Update Notes: Version 1.0.3

Greetings Directors,
We're pleased to bring you version 1.0.3, the first of many (but hopefully not too many) updates aiming to fix the issues found in the lead up to release and a few issues the growing community has found.
- Fixed patients occasionally turning into cars, busses, and trucks
- Fixed an issue with the Staff Lounge construction help text asking you to do the impossible - all staff lounges are valid and worthy
- Various fixes to Canister behaviour
- Fixed an issue with unlocking decorative objects from the Galactic Exchange
- Fixed various issues with data and portraits failing to load in the recruitment panel
- Fixed the auto-scrolling text in the new species introduction panels
- Various improvements to objective signposting in Chapter 1
- Various stability fixes for the wonderful trains featured in Chapter 3
- Fixed various missing tooltips
- Fixed the "My Pet Hospital" achievement not tracking progress correctly
- Fixed an issue which caused hundreds of unwelcome patients to occasionally swarm the hospital
- Fixed an incorrect icon being used to represent smelliness
- Minor fixes to Colossal treatment in Chapter 9
- Fixed some rooms very rarely not allowing any patients to queue up and use them
- Fixed an issue which allowed certain Craftech items to be placed infinitely (oops)
- Fixed the end of level cutscene trigger being a bit wonky in Chapter 2
- Fixed unwelcome, useless canisters overstaying their welcome in Chapter 11
- Fixed some Craftium blueprints unlocking earlier than intended
- Fixed the hospital finances screen being less accurate than a Hollywood studio balance sheet
- Fixed holes being left behind when moving windows and other wall decorations
- Fixed consultant levels appearing incorrectly in the galaxy menu
- Fixed reward toasts not popping up in sandbox mode
- General stability improvements
- Various fixes to dropdown lists
- Many fixes for overflowing text when not playing in English
- Various localisation fixes
- Fixed canisters occasionally being invisible
Once again, please keep reports coming in via our Official Tracker. Please read our Instructions for best quality reports.
Until next time,
- Brightrock Games**
