Update Notes: Version 1.0.3

Greetings Directors,

We're pleased to bring you version 1.0.3, the first of many (but hopefully not too many) updates aiming to fix the issues found in the lead up to release and a few issues the growing community has found.

Fixed patients occasionally turning into cars, busses, and trucks

Fixed an issue with the Staff Lounge construction help text asking you to do the impossible - all staff lounges are valid and worthy

Various fixes to Canister behaviour

Fixed an issue with unlocking decorative objects from the Galactic Exchange

Fixed various issues with data and portraits failing to load in the recruitment panel

Fixed the auto-scrolling text in the new species introduction panels

Various improvements to objective signposting in Chapter 1

Various stability fixes for the wonderful trains featured in Chapter 3

Fixed various missing tooltips

Fixed the "My Pet Hospital" achievement not tracking progress correctly

Fixed an issue which caused hundreds of unwelcome patients to occasionally swarm the hospital

Fixed an incorrect icon being used to represent smelliness

Minor fixes to Colossal treatment in Chapter 9

Fixed some rooms very rarely not allowing any patients to queue up and use them

Fixed an issue which allowed certain Craftech items to be placed infinitely (oops)

Fixed the end of level cutscene trigger being a bit wonky in Chapter 2

Fixed unwelcome, useless canisters overstaying their welcome in Chapter 11

Fixed some Craftium blueprints unlocking earlier than intended

Fixed the hospital finances screen being less accurate than a Hollywood studio balance sheet

Fixed holes being left behind when moving windows and other wall decorations

Fixed consultant levels appearing incorrectly in the galaxy menu

Fixed reward toasts not popping up in sandbox mode

General stability improvements

Various fixes to dropdown lists

Many fixes for overflowing text when not playing in English

Various localisation fixes

Fixed canisters occasionally being invisible

Once again, please keep reports coming in via our Official Tracker. Please read our Instructions for best quality reports.

**

Until next time,