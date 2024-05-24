Hotfix 0.7.014

Bug fix
- New rebinding did not work (only default binding) - Know issue: auto swap with duplicate keys do not work, and you can rebind to any keys that are already used!
- Mo Mo Gatley could sometimes fire after being defeated. (Let me know if it still happens)
- Sometimes the interact button does not work (talking to NPCs did not work and more bugs) - Known Issue: Sometimes talk bubbles do not show on NPCs even when they have dialog.
- Fixed a bug when you move a prison with prisoner inside to inventory
New
- Reload stats is improved
- You can find a new NPC that can move to your island and re-roll skills and stats for gold.
Changed files in this update