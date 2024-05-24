 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Seablip update for 24 May 2024

Hotfix 0.7.014

Share · View all patches · Build 14484511 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 15:39:06 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fix

  • New rebinding did not work (only default binding) - Know issue: auto swap with duplicate keys do not work, and you can rebind to any keys that are already used!
  • Mo Mo Gatley could sometimes fire after being defeated. (Let me know if it still happens)
  • Sometimes the interact button does not work (talking to NPCs did not work and more bugs) - Known Issue: Sometimes talk bubbles do not show on NPCs even when they have dialog.
  • Fixed a bug when you move a prison with prisoner inside to inventory

New

  • Reload stats is improved
  • You can find a new NPC that can move to your island and re-roll skills and stats for gold.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1471271
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 1471272
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Depot 1471273
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 1471274
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 1471275
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link