Void Foundation: Into The Void Playtest update for 24 May 2024

0.209_HotFix

Build 14484453 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 16:09:33 UTC

-Fix a bug causing Arena having chapter 2 monster earlier
-Ranged Advantage Buffed : +15% EVA -> +15%Eva, +15%Magic Eva
-Rebalance some of the monster skill.(mainly magic skill)(beneficial to players)
-Fix a bug causing the wasteland map-9 missing a portal.
-Fix a bug about the wasteland random map system.

