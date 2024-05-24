-Fix a bug causing Arena having chapter 2 monster earlier
-Ranged Advantage Buffed : +15% EVA -> +15%Eva, +15%Magic Eva
-Rebalance some of the monster skill.(mainly magic skill)(beneficial to players)
-Fix a bug causing the wasteland map-9 missing a portal.
-Fix a bug about the wasteland random map system.
Void Foundation: Into The Void Playtest update for 24 May 2024
0.209_HotFix
-Fix a bug causing Arena having chapter 2 monster earlier
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update