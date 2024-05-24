- Restored hand view behavior when using controllers
- No longer teleported back if game board is out of bounds while tilted
- Fixed flashing scale issue of grabbed card while tilted
- Improved and sped up movement of visuals of board pieces
Demeo update for 24 May 2024
Hotfix 1.36
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Windows Demeo Content Depot 1484281
