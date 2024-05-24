 Skip to content

Demeo update for 24 May 2024

Hotfix 1.36

Build 14484427 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 17:09:20 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Restored hand view behavior when using controllers
  • No longer teleported back if game board is out of bounds while tilted
  • Fixed flashing scale issue of grabbed card while tilted
  • Improved and sped up movement of visuals of board pieces

