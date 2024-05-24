 Skip to content

Night Raider update for 24 May 2024

【 Emergency Repair 1.35f】

Build 14484405 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 15:09:34 UTC

Fixed a BUG where the ammo box could hold things other than bullets, and where a backpack placed in the ammo box prevented items from being saved.
Ammo box have been added to thrown projectiles
The newly added armor will be available in a minor update

Depot 2719291
