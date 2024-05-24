Anniversary Update (11)

Share · View all patches · Build 14484105 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 15:09:27 UTC by Wendy

-Changed the position of the main headset

-A bit of music and visual effects added to the computers

-Some models have been remade

-New elevator redesign

-The digital password world has been updated

-Boundaries will glow brighter when correctly connected to anchors

-Few fixes/changes to the writings

-Ending sequence updated

-Added an important photo to a few rooms

-Flip Y axis added to settings

-Quality of life changes

-Fixed some bugs

-More sound effects

-Many other minor changes