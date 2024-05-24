Anniversary Update (11)

-Changed the position of the main headset
-A bit of music and visual effects added to the computers
-Some models have been remade
-New elevator redesign
-The digital password world has been updated
-Boundaries will glow brighter when correctly connected to anchors
-Few fixes/changes to the writings
-Ending sequence updated
-Added an important photo to a few rooms
-Flip Y axis added to settings
-Quality of life changes
-Fixed some bugs
-More sound effects
-Many other minor changes
Changed files in this update