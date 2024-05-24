Hey everyone,

First of all we want to thank each and every one of you for joining us on day one of Zet Zillions release.

We're working very very hard to address the bugs you folks have helped us to discover and we hope to push our next update in the coming 24-48 hours. Keep an eye on the forums for more information over the weekend.

We've addressed as much as possible in this patch without disrupting all of our other systems, though we hope you'll continue to provide feedback to us here on Steam, on our discord or by whatever means you want to reach out.

Onto the notes:

Change how system loads battle music to queue correct files

Fix Pineapple God Issue when inspecting a card

Show tooltips from traits, cards and promotions correctly

Fixed Issue with possible Promotions not opening Promotion Reward UI Correctly

Fixed several events and related UI issues and softlocks

Fixed Act 2 Companion Event on Chapters 3 and 4

Remove Trait Trade event from Chapters 1 and 2

Add Gilgamon and Evil Sentinel to Zillionspedia

Add Correct Enemies to Evil Eye Quest Battles

Heal Station added to Chapter 4 - Act 1

Fixed Zombie Planet Mission Crash

Added Colonize Geckoball Mission

Better Zillionspedia Organization

Fix Heal UI Selection Highlight

Update Localizaton Files

Update Credits

Additional minor fixes and adjustments

Corrected art versioning in various areas

That's all for now. We're going to be back really soon with more updates and corrections.

Thank you again for your patience and support, it really means the world to us.

Ota Imon/Raw Fury