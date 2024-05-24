Hey everyone,
First of all we want to thank each and every one of you for joining us on day one of Zet Zillions release.
We're working very very hard to address the bugs you folks have helped us to discover and we hope to push our next update in the coming 24-48 hours. Keep an eye on the forums for more information over the weekend.
We've addressed as much as possible in this patch without disrupting all of our other systems, though we hope you'll continue to provide feedback to us here on Steam, on our discord or by whatever means you want to reach out.
Onto the notes:
- Change how system loads battle music to queue correct files
- Fix Pineapple God Issue when inspecting a card
- Show tooltips from traits, cards and promotions correctly
- Fixed Issue with possible Promotions not opening Promotion Reward UI Correctly
- Fixed several events and related UI issues and softlocks
- Fixed Act 2 Companion Event on Chapters 3 and 4
- Remove Trait Trade event from Chapters 1 and 2
- Add Gilgamon and Evil Sentinel to Zillionspedia
- Add Correct Enemies to Evil Eye Quest Battles
- Heal Station added to Chapter 4 - Act 1
- Fixed Zombie Planet Mission Crash
- Added Colonize Geckoball Mission
- Better Zillionspedia Organization
- Fix Heal UI Selection Highlight
- Update Localizaton Files
- Update Credits
- Additional minor fixes and adjustments
- Corrected art versioning in various areas
That's all for now. We're going to be back really soon with more updates and corrections.
Thank you again for your patience and support, it really means the world to us.
Ota Imon/Raw Fury
Changed files in this update