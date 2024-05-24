Experimental Branch Patch (0.19.8)

Greetings players! The newest patch (0.19.8) is now live on all platforms on the experimental branch. Please save your progress and restart your game client to update. You should be able to load normally and continue playing. If you have any problems, please let us know.

Bugs and Fixes

Fixed several crash occurrences.

Fixed the issue where people would shoot arrows through the walls.

Fixed the issue where a merchant with their bodyguards would leave the map, despite the event with them still being active.

Fixed the issue where changing the room type while the Room Overlay view was active would cause visual glitches.

Fixed the issue that caused fps drops when settlers were hunting animals.

Fixed the issue where stars would not appear for the Stewarding job.

Fixed minor text issues.

Quality of life improvements

A confirmation window is added to the reroll buttons in the Character Creation screen.

Friendliness modifiers towards the visitor's faction will occur only once at the end of the event, now.

Hovering on the Art in the Jobs tab will show you on which building it can be used.

Known issues:

Some text keys are missing.

Player-triggered events don't have sound effects

The calculator of player-triggered events score is still work in progress.

Settlers will not refuel torches if there is no floor/ground beneath them.

Settlers will not choose the closest production building (if there are more of the same type), but the one that has a production set first in the global list of productions.

DISCLAIMERS:

⚠️ We decided to keep Dev version of the game on the experimental branch, and that means that a Dev log with red text will appear from time to time. This will help us get more info from your side when crashes and bug reports occur.

⚠️ Also, at the moment, the experimental and the main branch are very different. You should not play saves from the experimental branch on the main one as it can cause various bugs - please avoid doing this.

As always, use F10 and/or the experimental bug subforum for reporting experimental issues. If you want more dynamic/direct communication - head over to our Discord server. Even though we might not reply, we are reading everything. Thank you!

Foxy Voxel