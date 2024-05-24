 Skip to content

Five Nights at Roner's 2 update for 24 May 2024

Version 1.0.3 - Small Hotfix

24 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update Notes:

-Office upgrades now save from night to night. This was an intended feature that I never noticed wasn't working lol-

