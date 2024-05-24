Test 4 For Version 2 is Ready!

Share · View all patches · Build 14483920 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 15:09:22 UTC by Wendy

What Is Version 2?

Click the link below for a roadmap and info on Version 2:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1900020/view/4147323864458114135

Test Build 4:

Check out the next iteration of PunjiVR early and provide feedback to help make it the best it can be!

This version includes:

Chest Rig

Shoulder Inventory Slots

Rucksack

New Game Menu (press lower button on left hand to open)

Please note that the rucksack is pretty janky at this stage, but it will be improved and fixed for Test Build 5



If you find any bugs, have any suggestions, or want to just share your opinion, do so in the comments of this post or through any of the links below. I look forward to seeing them, thanks and good luck!

Discord

Twitter

Subreddit

-Camden

If you'd like to participate in this test build, follow the directions below:

Right click on PunjiVR in your Steam inventory

Select Properties > Betas

Click on the dropdown box next to Beta Participation

Select the test_build option



Follow steps 1-3 then select the default branch to revert back to the base build