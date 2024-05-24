Test 4 For Version 2 is Ready!

What Is Version 2?
Click the link below for a roadmap and info on Version 2:
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1900020/view/4147323864458114135
Test Build 4:
Check out the next iteration of PunjiVR early and provide feedback to help make it the best it can be!
This version includes:
- Chest Rig
- Shoulder Inventory Slots
- Rucksack
- New Game Menu (press lower button on left hand to open)
Please note that the rucksack is pretty janky at this stage, but it will be improved and fixed for Test Build 5
If you find any bugs, have any suggestions, or want to just share your opinion, do so in the comments of this post or through any of the links below. I look forward to seeing them, thanks and good luck!
-Camden
If you'd like to participate in this test build, follow the directions below:
-
Right click on PunjiVR in your Steam inventory
-
Select Properties > Betas
-
Click on the dropdown box next to Beta Participation
-
Select the test_build option
Follow steps 1-3 then select the default branch to revert back to the base build
Changed depots in test_build branch