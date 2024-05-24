 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Zlime: Return Of Demon Lord update for 24 May 2024

Early Access 0.8.41E Update (Cloud Save Update)

Share · View all patches · Build 14483842 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 18:26:36 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General Updates

  • Cloud Save system (Important: After enabling this system, players should load the game on the device with the main save file first to prevent overwriting saves from other devices.)
  • Items dropped in the scene (money, scroll, and dark crystals) will no longer disappear over time until the player warps to the next map.
  • Added a blinking animation to dead monsters before their corpses disappear.
  • Improved AI for flying monsters and Pet Relics.
  • Improved AI for some other monsters.
  • Shortened the Intro dialogue and duration.
  • Removed thorns from some maps.
  • Explosive barrels can now destroy normal wooden chests and barrel

Balance Changes

  • Zlime can now consume monsters summoned by AI.
  • Demon Book Undying: Reduced immortality duration from 5 seconds to 3 seconds.
  • Demon Book Berserker: Changed effect to: When taking damage and HP is below 30%, gain a buff that increases attack power by 25/35/50% for 10 seconds.
  • Raven transformation: Gust skill is now faster, casting time reduced from 1 to 0.8 seconds.
  • Kobold Archer transformation: Flame Arrow skill casting time reduced from 1 to 0.8 seconds.
  • Kobold Champion transformation: Energy Ball skill can now damage nearby enemies when it explodes.
  • Night Hound transformation: Dark Ball skill can now damage nearby enemies when it explodes.
  • Slightly increased attack speed for ranged transformations.
  • Improved aiming assist for ranged transformations.
  • Skeleton Mage transformation : Dark Wheel skill damage reduced from 150% to 120%.
    Dark Wheel skill duration increased from 10 to 15 seconds.
  • Slightly increased attack speed for Minotaur transformation normal attacks.
  • Gnome transformation turrets can now warp to the player when they are too far away."
  • Reduced the duration of the Healing Ward from 30 seconds to 15 seconds for AI Gnome and Transformation.
  • Kobold King Boss: Added Skill "Summon Kobold Axe".
  • Increased the cast time of the Mole AI's "Throw Bomb" skill.

Relic Changes

  • 4-Leaf Clover Relic: Changed effect to HP + 20, Cri.DMG 15%.
  • Fire Cloak relic HP increased from 10 to 20.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed some incorrect language translations.
  • Fixed an issue where monster health bars could sometimes remain visible after the monster is defeated.
  • Fixed an issue where Buff/Debuff effects could sometimes remain visible after they expire.
  • Fixed an issue where stats could sometimes be displayed incorrectly after returning to the temporary base.
  • Fixed some UI display issues.
  • Fixed an issue where some characters could sometimes get stuck when walking against the edge of the map.
  • Fixed an issue where enemies could sometimes bounce out of the map when Zlime failed to consume them.
  • Fixed other minor bugs.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2583331
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link