Early Access 0.8.41E Update (Cloud Save Update)

General Updates
- Cloud Save system (Important: After enabling this system, players should load the game on the device with the main save file first to prevent overwriting saves from other devices.)
- Items dropped in the scene (money, scroll, and dark crystals) will no longer disappear over time until the player warps to the next map.
- Added a blinking animation to dead monsters before their corpses disappear.
- Improved AI for flying monsters and Pet Relics.
- Improved AI for some other monsters.
- Shortened the Intro dialogue and duration.
- Removed thorns from some maps.
- Explosive barrels can now destroy normal wooden chests and barrel
Balance Changes
- Zlime can now consume monsters summoned by AI.
- Demon Book Undying: Reduced immortality duration from 5 seconds to 3 seconds.
- Demon Book Berserker: Changed effect to: When taking damage and HP is below 30%, gain a buff that increases attack power by 25/35/50% for 10 seconds.
- Raven transformation: Gust skill is now faster, casting time reduced from 1 to 0.8 seconds.
- Kobold Archer transformation: Flame Arrow skill casting time reduced from 1 to 0.8 seconds.
- Kobold Champion transformation: Energy Ball skill can now damage nearby enemies when it explodes.
- Night Hound transformation: Dark Ball skill can now damage nearby enemies when it explodes.
- Slightly increased attack speed for ranged transformations.
- Improved aiming assist for ranged transformations.
- Skeleton Mage transformation : Dark Wheel skill damage reduced from 150% to 120%.
Dark Wheel skill duration increased from 10 to 15 seconds.
- Slightly increased attack speed for Minotaur transformation normal attacks.
- Gnome transformation turrets can now warp to the player when they are too far away."
- Reduced the duration of the Healing Ward from 30 seconds to 15 seconds for AI Gnome and Transformation.
- Kobold King Boss: Added Skill "Summon Kobold Axe".
- Increased the cast time of the Mole AI's "Throw Bomb" skill.
Relic Changes
- 4-Leaf Clover Relic: Changed effect to HP + 20, Cri.DMG 15%.
- Fire Cloak relic HP increased from 10 to 20.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed some incorrect language translations.
- Fixed an issue where monster health bars could sometimes remain visible after the monster is defeated.
- Fixed an issue where Buff/Debuff effects could sometimes remain visible after they expire.
- Fixed an issue where stats could sometimes be displayed incorrectly after returning to the temporary base.
- Fixed some UI display issues.
- Fixed an issue where some characters could sometimes get stuck when walking against the edge of the map.
- Fixed an issue where enemies could sometimes bounce out of the map when Zlime failed to consume them.
- Fixed other minor bugs.
Changed files in this update