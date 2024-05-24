Patch Notes for Unstable Update 0.3.0-unstable.3

Hi everyone! Here are the patch notes for the latest update.
If you’re not sure how to access this unstable build, here’s how you do that:
- Launch Steam
- Right-click on TerraTech Worlds
- Select "Properties..."
- Click on "Betas"
- Next to "Beta Participation", click on the blue dropdown arrow
- Select "ttw_unstable"
- Steam should automatically switch to the selected beta branch at this point and list the game in the library left panel as "TerraTech Worlds [ttw_unstable]"
- To switch back to the default stable version of TerraTech Worlds, repeat the above steps, but select "None" instead of "ttw_unstable"
Important note: Game save files are only compatible with versions of TerraTech Worlds where the version number is the same or greater i.e. a game save from version 0.1.6.1 is not compatible with version 0.1.6.
Bug Fixes
- We have fixed an issue preventing players using gamepads to rotate blocks when they pressed Y
- Silos and crates at enemy bases are now full again. Sorry about that.
- We have buffed the Minigun after listening to your feedback.
- Hovering over an input/output slot on a crafting machine will now highlight the corresponding slot on the machine. It wasn’t working in the previous build.
- We have boosted the health of all cab types on enemy techs.
- We have fixed an audio corruption issue that could potentially lag and crash your game if you had multiple pulse furnaces.
- Enemy Techs now repair faster, making them less invulnerable in battles
- Players are now told why they are unable to rebind a key if the new one is already being used
Changed depots in qa_test branch