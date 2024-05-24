 Skip to content

TerraTech Worlds update for 24 May 2024

Patch Notes for Unstable Update 0.3.0-unstable.3

Last edited 24 May 2024 – 15:09:26 UTC

Hi everyone! Here are the patch notes for the latest update.

If you’re not sure how to access this unstable build, here’s how you do that:

  • Launch Steam
  • Right-click on TerraTech Worlds
  • Select "Properties..."
  • Click on "Betas"
  • Next to "Beta Participation", click on the blue dropdown arrow
  • Select "ttw_unstable"
  • Steam should automatically switch to the selected beta branch at this point and list the game in the library left panel as "TerraTech Worlds [ttw_unstable]"
  • To switch back to the default stable version of TerraTech Worlds, repeat the above steps, but select "None" instead of "ttw_unstable"

Important note: Game save files are only compatible with versions of TerraTech Worlds where the version number is the same or greater i.e. a game save from version 0.1.6.1 is not compatible with version 0.1.6.

Bug Fixes

  • We have fixed an issue preventing players using gamepads to rotate blocks when they pressed Y
  • Silos and crates at enemy bases are now full again. Sorry about that.
  • We have buffed the Minigun after listening to your feedback.
  • Hovering over an input/output slot on a crafting machine will now highlight the corresponding slot on the machine. It wasn’t working in the previous build.
  • We have boosted the health of all cab types on enemy techs.
  • We have fixed an audio corruption issue that could potentially lag and crash your game if you had multiple pulse furnaces.
  • Enemy Techs now repair faster, making them less invulnerable in battles
  • Players are now told why they are unable to rebind a key if the new one is already being used

Changed depots in qa_test branch

