Medieval Dynasty update for 24 May 2024

What is going on with the update?

Build 14483811 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 15:09:10 UTC

What is going on with the update?

We are asked this question daily in emails, direct messages, and comments, so we want to answer you all in this post.

The update is coming, and it is coming soon.

We work hard every day to provide enjoyable gameplay for players across every platform. It makes us sad to hear that some of our players feel abandoned or forgotten. Our primary concern for the past few months has been to prepare the update for console players, and not only them.

We understand the frustration, as we are equally excited about the release as our community is, but we also acknowledge that the lack of official communication from our side has caused more doubt around the update, and we want to apologise for that.

Very soon we will reveal more specific information about the update which not only will bring awaited co-op mode for consoles but also many surprises for the rest of our amazing players. We are working on the next step marked on our roadmap and we are looking forward to moving further to the new content which will enrich the gameplay.

Kind regards,
Render Cube Team

