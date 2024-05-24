 Skip to content

Medieval Darkness Playtest update for 24 May 2024

Patch Notes 5-24-24

24 May 2024

A lot of changes to the flow of melee combat. Please let us know if you like the changes! Be sure to join the discord and leave feedback!

  • New keybind menu added. Let us know what you think!
  • Critical hits no longer cause uninterruptable staggers on players.
  • Wagon benches have been found, you can now do missions again!
  • Started conversion of player/npc animations to the new animation system. Work in progress...
  • Templar aura's and other spell lights modified so they are not so intense.
  • Two hand slash weapon move speed increased while attacking.
  • Storage should be saved on player plots again! Additionally, player housing should work as expected now!

