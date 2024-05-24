Patch Notes 5-24-24

A lot of changes to the flow of melee combat. Please let us know if you like the changes! Be sure to join the discord and leave feedback!
- New keybind menu added. Let us know what you think!
- Critical hits no longer cause uninterruptable staggers on players.
- Wagon benches have been found, you can now do missions again!
- Started conversion of player/npc animations to the new animation system. Work in progress...
- Templar aura's and other spell lights modified so they are not so intense.
- Two hand slash weapon move speed increased while attacking.
- Storage should be saved on player plots again! Additionally, player housing should work as expected now!
Changed files in this update