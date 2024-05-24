Patch Notes 5-24-24

A lot of changes to the flow of melee combat. Please let us know if you like the changes! Be sure to join the discord and leave feedback!

New keybind menu added. Let us know what you think!

Critical hits no longer cause uninterruptable staggers on players.

Wagon benches have been found, you can now do missions again!

Started conversion of player/npc animations to the new animation system. Work in progress...

Templar aura's and other spell lights modified so they are not so intense.

Two hand slash weapon move speed increased while attacking.

Storage should be saved on player plots again! Additionally, player housing should work as expected now!